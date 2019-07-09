AquaVenture Holdings Limited (WAAS) Reaches $17.07 After 6.00% Down Move; Autodesk Has 1.23 Sentiment

Autodesk Inc (ADSK) investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.13, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 266 investment managers started new or increased equity positions, while 217 decreased and sold their stakes in Autodesk Inc. The investment managers in our database now have: 198.61 million shares, down from 204.24 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Autodesk Inc in top ten equity positions decreased from 21 to 19 for a decrease of 2. Sold All: 36 Reduced: 181 Increased: 181 New Position: 85.

The stock of AquaVenture Holdings Limited (NYSE:WAAS) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 9.39% or $1.77 during the last trading session, reaching $17.07. About 575,438 shares traded or 738.89% up from the average. AquaVenture Holdings Limited (NYSE:WAAS) has risen 33.76% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. The move comes after 9 months negative chart setup for the $460.05 million company.

Analysts await AquaVenture Holdings Limited (NYSE:WAAS) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $-0.19 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $-0.19 per share. After $-0.21 actual EPS reported by AquaVenture Holdings Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.52% EPS growth.

AquaVenture Holdings Limited provides water-as-a-service solutions in North America, the Caribbean, South America, and the Middle East. The company has market cap of $460.05 million. It offers point-of-use filtered water systems and related services to approximately 40,000 institutional and commercial customers; and desalination and wastewater treatment solutions to governmental, municipal, industrial, and hospitality customers. It currently has negative earnings.

Tekne Capital Management Llc holds 11.94% of its portfolio in Autodesk, Inc. for 295,905 shares. Hmi Capital Llc owns 564,220 shares or 10.39% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Darsana Capital Partners Lp has 9.77% invested in the company for 1.68 million shares. The Florida-based Glaxis Capital Management Llc has invested 6.08% in the stock. Domini Impact Investments Llc, a New York-based fund reported 2,416 shares.

The stock increased 0.87% or $1.48 during the last trading session, reaching $171.35. About 1.01 million shares traded. Autodesk, Inc. (ADSK) has risen 29.24% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.81% the S&P500.

Analysts await Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $0.33 earnings per share, up 650.00% or $0.39 from last year’s $-0.06 per share. ADSK’s profit will be $72.47 million for 129.81 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.18 actual earnings per share reported by Autodesk, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 83.33% EPS growth.