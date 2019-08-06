AquaVenture Holdings Limited (WAAS) Reaches $16.55 52 Week Low; NAERODYNAMICS NEW (NDYN) Shorts Increased By 8.53%

The stock of AquaVenture Holdings Limited (NYSE:WAAS) hit a new 52-week low and has $15.06 target or 9.00% below today’s $16.55 share price. The 8 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $446.60 million company. The 1-year low was reported on Aug, 6 by Barchart.com. If the $15.06 price target is reached, the company will be worth $40.19 million less. The stock increased 1.04% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $16.55. About 65,005 shares traded. AquaVenture Holdings Limited (NYSE:WAAS) has risen 6.23% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WAAS News: 08/05/2018 – AquaVenture Holdings 1Q Loss/Shr 24c; 08/05/2018 – AQUAVENTURE HOLDINGS LTD WAAS.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $131 MLN TO $136 MLN; 11/05/2018 – Russell Investments Group Buys New 1% Position in AquaVenture; 14/05/2018 – Nuveen Asset Management Buys New 1.1% Position in AquaVenture; 08/05/2018 – AquaVenture Holdings Backs FY18 Adjusted Ebitda $42M-$47M; 08/05/2018 – AquaVenture Holdings Limited to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conferences; 08/05/2018 – AquaVenture Holdings Backs FY18 Rev $131M-$136M; 09/05/2018 – AquaVenture Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference May 15; 22/04/2018 – DJ AquaVenture Holdings Limited, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WAAS); 08/05/2018 – AQUAVENTURE HOLDINGS- IMPACT OF DEAL WITH ABENGOA WATER TO PURCHASE MAJORITY INTEREST IN DESALINATION PLANT IN ACCRA NOT INCLUDED IN 2018 OUTLOOK

NAERODYNAMICS INC NEW (OTCMKTS:NDYN) had an increase of 8.53% in short interest. NDYN’s SI was 56,000 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 8.53% from 51,600 shares previously. The stock decreased 4.66% or $0.0009 during the last trading session, reaching $0.0185. About 288,689 shares traded. Naerodynamics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NDYN) has 0.00% since August 6, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

More important recent Naerodynamics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NDYN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Naerodynamics, Inc. Announces Initial Short-Term Projections – Yahoo Finance” on July 09, 2019, also Globenewswire.com published article titled: “Naerodynamics, Inc. Announces It Has Closed on Financing – GlobeNewswire”, Globenewswire.com published: “Naerodynamics, Inc. Announces It Has Obtained Financing OTC Markets:NDYN – GlobeNewswire” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about Naerodynamics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NDYN) was released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Naerodynamics, Inc. Completes Reverse Merger Transaction – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 24, 2019.

Naerodynamics, Inc., through its subsidiaries, sells bitcoin mining equipment. The company has market cap of $16.72 million. The firm sells Antminer S9 and Antminer L3++ through powertechbit.com. It currently has negative earnings. It is also involved in mining bitcoins.

More notable recent AquaVenture Holdings Limited (NYSE:WAAS) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “AquaVenture Holdings Ltd. (WAAS) Names Timothy Whall to Board – StreetInsider.com” on August 06, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “AquaVenture Holdings Announces Appointment of Timothy Whall to Its Board of Directors – Business Wire” published on August 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why DaVita, AquaVenture Holdings, and Liberty Oilfield Services Slumped Today – Yahoo Finance” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about AquaVenture Holdings Limited (NYSE:WAAS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why AquaVenture Holdings Stock Rose 10% Today – Yahoo Finance” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “AquaVenture Holdings Limited to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conference – Business Wire” with publication date: August 01, 2019.