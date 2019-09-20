AquaVenture Holdings Limited (WAAS) Is At $19.26 Formed Wedge; DRINKS AMERICAS HOLDINGS LTD. (DKAM) Shorts Lowered By 98.6%

AquaVenture Holdings Limited (WAAS) formed wedge down with $18.68 target or 3.00% below today’s $19.26 share price. AquaVenture Holdings Limited (WAAS) has $610.88 million valuation. The stock decreased 4.51% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $19.26. About 180,931 shares traded. AquaVenture Holdings Limited (NYSE:WAAS) has risen 6.23% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WAAS News: 08/05/2018 – AquaVenture Holdings Backs FY18 Rev $131M-$136M; 22/04/2018 – DJ AquaVenture Holdings Limited, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WAAS); 14/05/2018 – Nuveen Asset Management Buys New 1.1% Position in AquaVenture; 08/05/2018 – AquaVenture Holdings 1Q Loss/Shr 24c; 23/03/2018 AquaVenture Holdings Announces ASC 606 Education Session Conference Call; 08/05/2018 – AquaVenture Holdings Limited to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conferences; 08/05/2018 – AQUAVENTURE HOLDINGS- IMPACT OF DEAL WITH ABENGOA WATER TO PURCHASE MAJORITY INTEREST IN DESALINATION PLANT IN ACCRA NOT INCLUDED IN 2018 OUTLOOK; 08/05/2018 – AquaVenture Holdings 1Q Loss $6.3M; 11/05/2018 – Russell Investments Group Buys New 1% Position in AquaVenture; 15/05/2018 – TimesSquare Capital Management Exits Position in AquaVenture

DRINKS AMERICAS HOLDINGS LTD. (OTCMKTS:DKAM) had a decrease of 98.6% in short interest. DKAM’s SI was 12,900 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 98.6% from 918,200 shares previously. It closed at $0.0001 lastly. It is down 0.00% since September 20, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Drinks Americas Holdings, Ltd. produces, imports, distributes, and markets premium wine and spirits, and alcoholic beverages to beverage wholesalers in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $278,298. The firm offers premium authentic Mexican beer products under the brand names of Day of the Dead Beer, Mexicali, Rio Bravo, Red Pig, and Chili Beer. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also markets and distributes non-alcoholic beverages.

Analysts await AquaVenture Holdings Limited (NYSE:WAAS) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $-0.20 EPS, down 100.00% or $0.10 from last year’s $-0.1 per share. After $-0.13 actual EPS reported by AquaVenture Holdings Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 53.85% negative EPS growth.