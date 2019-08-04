AquaVenture Holdings Limited (WAAS) and Aqua America Inc. (NYSE:WTRU) Contrasting side by side

This is a contrast between AquaVenture Holdings Limited (NYSE:WAAS) and Aqua America Inc. (NYSE:WTRU) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Water Utilities and they also compete with each other.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|AquaVenture Holdings Limited
|19
|2.90
|N/A
|-0.75
|0.00
|Aqua America Inc.
|56
|0.00
|N/A
|0.88
|64.98
Demonstrates AquaVenture Holdings Limited and Aqua America Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 has AquaVenture Holdings Limited and Aqua America Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|AquaVenture Holdings Limited
|0.00%
|-5.9%
|-3.2%
|Aqua America Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors held 66% of AquaVenture Holdings Limited shares and 0% of Aqua America Inc. shares. Insiders held 5.4% of AquaVenture Holdings Limited shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|AquaVenture Holdings Limited
|-1.88%
|-13.5%
|-12.94%
|-17.36%
|6.23%
|-8.79%
|Aqua America Inc.
|1.94%
|0.86%
|5.32%
|0%
|0%
|9.54%
For the past year AquaVenture Holdings Limited had bearish trend while Aqua America Inc. had bullish trend.
Summary
On 6 of the 8 factors Aqua America Inc. beats AquaVenture Holdings Limited.
AquaVenture Holdings Limited provides water-as-a-service solutions in North America, the Caribbean, South America, and the Middle East. It offers point-of-use filtered water systems and related services to approximately 40,000 institutional and commercial customers; and desalination and wastewater treatment solutions to governmental, municipal, industrial, and hospitality customers. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.
