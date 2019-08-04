AquaVenture Holdings Limited (WAAS) and Aqua America Inc. (NYSE:WTRU) Contrasting side by side

This is a contrast between AquaVenture Holdings Limited (NYSE:WAAS) and Aqua America Inc. (NYSE:WTRU) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Water Utilities and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AquaVenture Holdings Limited 19 2.90 N/A -0.75 0.00 Aqua America Inc. 56 0.00 N/A 0.88 64.98

Demonstrates AquaVenture Holdings Limited and Aqua America Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has AquaVenture Holdings Limited and Aqua America Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AquaVenture Holdings Limited 0.00% -5.9% -3.2% Aqua America Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 66% of AquaVenture Holdings Limited shares and 0% of Aqua America Inc. shares. Insiders held 5.4% of AquaVenture Holdings Limited shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AquaVenture Holdings Limited -1.88% -13.5% -12.94% -17.36% 6.23% -8.79% Aqua America Inc. 1.94% 0.86% 5.32% 0% 0% 9.54%

For the past year AquaVenture Holdings Limited had bearish trend while Aqua America Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Aqua America Inc. beats AquaVenture Holdings Limited.

AquaVenture Holdings Limited provides water-as-a-service solutions in North America, the Caribbean, South America, and the Middle East. It offers point-of-use filtered water systems and related services to approximately 40,000 institutional and commercial customers; and desalination and wastewater treatment solutions to governmental, municipal, industrial, and hospitality customers. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.