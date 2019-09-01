Aquantia Corp. (AQ)’s Financial Results Comparing With Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN)

Since Aquantia Corp. (NYSE:AQ) and Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) are part of the Business Services industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aquantia Corp. 11 5.40 N/A -0.61 0.00 Stantec Inc. 24 0.00 N/A 1.21 19.76

Demonstrates Aquantia Corp. and Stantec Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Aquantia Corp. and Stantec Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aquantia Corp. 0.00% -23.5% -18.9% Stantec Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Aquantia Corp. are 4 and 3.2 respectively. Its competitor Stantec Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.9 and its Quick Ratio is 1.9. Aquantia Corp. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Stantec Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Aquantia Corp. and Stantec Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 66.2% and 79.7%. 3% are Aquantia Corp.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, Stantec Inc. has 3.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aquantia Corp. -0.15% -0.23% 38.07% 47.86% 1.63% 49.71% Stantec Inc. -1% -1.16% -4.42% 0.38% -8.07% 8.92%

For the past year Aquantia Corp. was more bullish than Stantec Inc.

Summary

Stantec Inc. beats Aquantia Corp. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Aquantia Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets advanced high-speed communication integrated circuits for Ethernet connectivity in the data center, enterprise infrastructure, and access markets worldwide. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Stantec Inc. provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities for clients in the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consulting Services Â– Canada, Consulting Services Â– United States, Consulting Services Â– Global, and Construction Services. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental services, project management, and project economics; and construction management services. It undertakes commercial, healthcare, education, industrial, airports and aviation, civic, science and technology, waterpower and dam, power, oil and gas, mining, water, building, power transportation, community development, and transportation projects. The company was formerly known as Stanley Technology Group Inc. and changed its name to Stantec Inc. in October 1998. Stantec Inc. was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.