Aquantia Corp. (AQ)’s Financial Results Comparing With SPAR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP)

Both Aquantia Corp. (NYSE:AQ) and SPAR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP) are Business Services companies, competing one another. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aquantia Corp. 13 -1.06 22.71M -0.61 0.00 SPAR Group Inc. 1 0.00 8.84M -0.05 0.00

Demonstrates Aquantia Corp. and SPAR Group Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aquantia Corp. 172,175,890.83% -23.5% -18.9% SPAR Group Inc. 843,994,653.43% -6.2% -1.5%

Liquidity

4 and 3.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Aquantia Corp. Its rival SPAR Group Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.3 and 1.3 respectively. Aquantia Corp. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than SPAR Group Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Aquantia Corp. and SPAR Group Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 66.2% and 6.1%. About 3% of Aquantia Corp.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 57.4% of SPAR Group Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aquantia Corp. -0.15% -0.23% 38.07% 47.86% 1.63% 49.71% SPAR Group Inc. 1.65% 7.63% 5.55% 26.58% -42.18% 36.55%

For the past year Aquantia Corp.’s stock price has bigger growth than SPAR Group Inc.

Summary

SPAR Group Inc. beats Aquantia Corp. on 6 of the 10 factors.

Aquantia Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets advanced high-speed communication integrated circuits for Ethernet connectivity in the data center, enterprise infrastructure, and access markets worldwide. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

SPAR Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides merchandising and marketing services worldwide. The companyÂ’s syndicated services include product reordering and replenishment; ensuring its products for distribution; adding new products; implementing store planogram schematics; setting product category shelves; ensuring that product shelf tags are in place; checking for salability of the clientsÂ’ products; placing new product and promotional items in prominent positions; and kiosk replenishment and maintenance services for retailers, manufacturers, and distributors. Its dedicated services consist of syndicated services, as well as new store set-up, store remodel, and fixture installation services for a specific retailer or manufacturer. In addition, the companyÂ’s project services comprise specific in-store services initiated by retailers and manufacturers, such as new store openings, new product launches, special seasonal or promotional merchandising, focused product support, product recalls, and in-store product demonstration and sampling, as well as performs kiosk product replenishment, inventory control, new store sets and existing store resets, re-merchandising, remodels and category implementation, and under annual or stand-alone project contracts or agreements. Further, it assembles furniture, grills, and various other products in stores, homes, and offices; and offers in-store event staffing, retail compliance and price audit, mystery shopping, and data collection services. The company serves mass merchandisers; drug, grocery, office supply, dollar, toy or specialty, and home improvement stores; and other retail outlets, including discount and electronic stores, in-home and in-office, etc. SPAR Group, Inc. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in White Plains, New York.