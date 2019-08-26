Aquantia Corp. (AQ)’s Financial Results Comparing With Rollins Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

As Business Services companies, Aquantia Corp. (NYSE:AQ) and Rollins Inc. (NYSE:ROL) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aquantia Corp. 11 5.39 N/A -0.61 0.00 Rollins Inc. 38 5.53 N/A 0.69 48.31

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Aquantia Corp. and Rollins Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aquantia Corp. 0.00% -23.5% -18.9% Rollins Inc. 0.00% 32.4% 20.1%

Liquidity

4 and 3.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Aquantia Corp. Its rival Rollins Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 0.8 and 0.8 respectively. Aquantia Corp. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Rollins Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 66.2% of Aquantia Corp. shares are owned by institutional investors while 42.8% of Rollins Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 3% of Aquantia Corp.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 1.5% of Rollins Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aquantia Corp. -0.15% -0.23% 38.07% 47.86% 1.63% 49.71% Rollins Inc. -1.84% -7.48% -9.72% -9.48% -7.51% -7.12%

For the past year Aquantia Corp. has 49.71% stronger performance while Rollins Inc. has -7.12% weaker performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Rollins Inc. beats Aquantia Corp.

Aquantia Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets advanced high-speed communication integrated circuits for Ethernet connectivity in the data center, enterprise infrastructure, and access markets worldwide. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Rollins, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. Its pest control services include protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies. The company also provides pest management and sanitation services and products to the food and commodity industries; consulting services on border protection related to AustraliaÂ’s biosecurity program; and bird control and specialist services, as well as offers specialized services to mining, and oil and gas sectors. It serves clients directly, as well as through franchises operations in North America, Australia, Europe, Central America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Africa, Canada, Australia, and Mexico. Rollins, Inc. was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.