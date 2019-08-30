Aquantia Corp. (AQ)’s Financial Results Comparing With Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:UEPS)

As Business Services businesses, Aquantia Corp. (NYSE:AQ) and Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:UEPS), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aquantia Corp. 11 5.39 N/A -0.61 0.00 Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc. 4 0.45 N/A -1.56 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Aquantia Corp. and Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aquantia Corp. 0.00% -23.5% -18.9% Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc. 0.00% -22.6% -12.2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Aquantia Corp. are 4 and 3.2 respectively. Its competitor Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.4 and its Quick Ratio is 1.3. Aquantia Corp. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Aquantia Corp. and Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 66.2% and 57.2%. Insiders owned roughly 3% of Aquantia Corp.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 19.66% of Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aquantia Corp. -0.15% -0.23% 38.07% 47.86% 1.63% 49.71% Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc. -0.25% 1.76% 14.08% -12.53% -55.83% -13.65%

For the past year Aquantia Corp. has 49.71% stronger performance while Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc. has -13.65% weaker performance.

Summary

Aquantia Corp. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc.

Aquantia Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets advanced high-speed communication integrated circuits for Ethernet connectivity in the data center, enterprise infrastructure, and access markets worldwide. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. provides payment solutions, transaction processing services, and financial technologies to various industries in South Africa, South Korea, and internationally. The company develops and markets transaction processing solutions that comprise its smart card-based alternative payment system for the unbanked and under-banked populations of developing economies, and for mobile transaction channels. It operates through three segments: South African Transaction Processing, International Transaction Processing, and Financial Inclusion and Applied Technologies. The South African Transaction Processing segment provides welfare benefit distribution services to the South African government and transaction processing for retailers, utilities, and banks. The International Transaction Processing segment offers payment processing services to merchants and card issuers through its value-added network. The Financial Inclusion and Applied Technologies segment provides short-term loans; and smart card accounts. This segment also sells prepaid products comprising electricity and airtime, as well as hardware and software products; and offers life insurance products. Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.