Aquantia Corp. (AQ)’s Financial Results Comparing With LSC Communications Inc. (NYSE:LKSD)

Aquantia Corp. (NYSE:AQ) and LSC Communications Inc. (NYSE:LKSD), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Business Services. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aquantia Corp. 11 5.39 N/A -0.61 0.00 LSC Communications Inc. 5 0.01 N/A -4.09 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aquantia Corp. 0.00% -23.5% -18.9% LSC Communications Inc. 0.00% -71.6% -7.3%

Liquidity

4 and 3.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Aquantia Corp. Its rival LSC Communications Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.1 and 0.8 respectively. Aquantia Corp. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than LSC Communications Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 66.2% of Aquantia Corp. shares are held by institutional investors while 85.2% of LSC Communications Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 3% of Aquantia Corp.’s shares. Competitively, 2.8% are LSC Communications Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aquantia Corp. -0.15% -0.23% 38.07% 47.86% 1.63% 49.71% LSC Communications Inc. -45.05% -73.12% -84.59% -87.45% -93.21% -85.71%

For the past year Aquantia Corp. has 49.71% stronger performance while LSC Communications Inc. has -85.71% weaker performance.

Summary

Aquantia Corp. beats LSC Communications Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.

Aquantia Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets advanced high-speed communication integrated circuits for Ethernet connectivity in the data center, enterprise infrastructure, and access markets worldwide. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

LSC Communications, Inc. provides various traditional and digital print services, print-related services, and office products. It operates through two segments, Print and Office Products. The Print segment produces catalogs, magazines, retail inserts, books, and directories. It also provides various print-related services, including mail-list management and sortation, e-book formatting, and distribution. This segment provides its services to retailers, including catalogers and merchandisers; and publishers of magazines, books, and directories, as well as online retailers in the United States, Europe, and Mexico. The Office Products segment manufactures and sells filing products, including presentation and storage materials; note-taking products, such as legal pads, journals, index cards, spiral notebooks, composition books, and notebook filler paper; binder products comprising various binders and binder accessories under the Cardinal, Oxford, and other brands, as well as under private label brands for third parties; forms consisting of business forms, tax forms, message and memo pads, financial forms, and recordkeeping materials; and envelopes under the Ampad brand names, as well as under its private label. This segment primarily offers its products to office superstores, office supply wholesalers, independent contract stationers, mass merchandisers and retailers, and e-commerce resellers in the United States and Canada. LSC Communications, Inc. also provides warehousing, fulfillment, and supply chain management services, as well as e-services. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.