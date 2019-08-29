Aquantia Corp. (AQ) and S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Contrasting side by side

Since Aquantia Corp. (NYSE:AQ) and S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) are part of the Business Services industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aquantia Corp. 11 5.39 N/A -0.61 0.00 S&P Global Inc. 223 10.10 N/A 7.45 32.86

In table 1 we can see Aquantia Corp. and S&P Global Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aquantia Corp. 0.00% -23.5% -18.9% S&P Global Inc. 0.00% 307.3% 19.9%

Liquidity

Aquantia Corp.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 4 and 3.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor S&P Global Inc. are 1.2 and 1.2 respectively. Aquantia Corp. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to S&P Global Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Aquantia Corp. and S&P Global Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aquantia Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 S&P Global Inc. 0 3 4 2.57

Meanwhile, S&P Global Inc.’s average target price is $261.43, while its potential upside is 0.30%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 66.2% of Aquantia Corp. shares are owned by institutional investors while 85.9% of S&P Global Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 3% of Aquantia Corp. shares. Comparatively, S&P Global Inc. has 0.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aquantia Corp. -0.15% -0.23% 38.07% 47.86% 1.63% 49.71% S&P Global Inc. 0.77% 5.46% 11.62% 29.6% 21.94% 44.14%

For the past year Aquantia Corp. was more bullish than S&P Global Inc.

Summary

S&P Global Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Aquantia Corp.

Aquantia Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets advanced high-speed communication integrated circuits for Ethernet connectivity in the data center, enterprise infrastructure, and access markets worldwide. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

S&P Global Inc. provides independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Ratings, Market and Commodities Intelligence, and S&P Dow Jones Indices. The Ratings segment provides credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants. The Market and Commodities Intelligence segment offers multi-asset-class data, research, and analytical capabilities, which integrate cross-asset analytics and desktop services, as well as delivers access to information, data, analytic services, and pricing and quality benchmarks to customers in the commodity and energy markets. The S&P Dow Jones Indices segment provides index that maintains various valuation and index benchmarks for investment advisors, wealth managers, and institutional investors. The company was formerly known as McGraw Hill Financial, Inc. and changed its name to S&P Global Inc. in April 2016. S&P Global Inc. was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in New York, New York.