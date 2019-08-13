Aquantia Corp. (AQ) and Shutterstock Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) Contrasting side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Aquantia Corp. (NYSE:AQ) and Shutterstock Inc. (NYSE:SSTK). The two are both Business Services companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aquantia Corp. 11 5.38 N/A -0.61 0.00 Shutterstock Inc. 42 1.96 N/A 0.84 45.95

Table 1 demonstrates Aquantia Corp. and Shutterstock Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Aquantia Corp. and Shutterstock Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aquantia Corp. 0.00% -23.5% -18.9% Shutterstock Inc. 0.00% 9.8% 5.3%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Aquantia Corp. is 3.2 while its Current Ratio is 4. Meanwhile, Shutterstock Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.4 while its Quick Ratio is 1.4. Aquantia Corp. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Shutterstock Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Aquantia Corp. and Shutterstock Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aquantia Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 Shutterstock Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Meanwhile, Shutterstock Inc.’s average price target is $46, while its potential upside is 30.64%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 66.2% of Aquantia Corp. shares and 60.6% of Shutterstock Inc. shares. 3% are Aquantia Corp.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 1.1% of Shutterstock Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aquantia Corp. -0.15% -0.23% 38.07% 47.86% 1.63% 49.71% Shutterstock Inc. -2.64% -1.79% -5.26% -5.1% -11.81% 6.55%

For the past year Aquantia Corp. has stronger performance than Shutterstock Inc.

Summary

Shutterstock Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Aquantia Corp.

Aquantia Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets advanced high-speed communication integrated circuits for Ethernet connectivity in the data center, enterprise infrastructure, and access markets worldwide. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Shutterstock, Inc. provides content products and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers digital imagery services, which include licensed photographs, vectors, illustrations, and video clips that customers use in their visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and video content; and commercial music services comprising music tracks and sound effects that are used to complement digital imagery. The company provides its services under the Shutterstock, Bigstock, Offset, Shutterstock Music, and Shutterstock Editorial names. It also offers digital asset management services through Webdam, a cloud-based digital asset management platform, which provides tools for customers to manage content and brand management assets. The company serves marketing agencies, media professionals, and other organizations. Shutterstock, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in New York, New York.