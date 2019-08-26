Aquantia Corp. (AQ) and Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) Contrasting side by side

As Business Services businesses, Aquantia Corp. (NYSE:AQ) and Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aquantia Corp. 11 5.39 N/A -0.61 0.00 Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated 35 3.25 N/A 1.12 32.14

Table 1 demonstrates Aquantia Corp. and Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Aquantia Corp. and Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aquantia Corp. 0.00% -23.5% -18.9% Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated 0.00% 15% 5.7%

Liquidity

4 and 3.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Aquantia Corp. Its rival Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.3 and 1.2 respectively. Aquantia Corp. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Aquantia Corp. and Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aquantia Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated 1 1 1 2.33

Competitively Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has an average target price of $36.17, with potential downside of -7.47%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 66.2% of Aquantia Corp. shares and 84.9% of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated shares. Insiders held roughly 3% of Aquantia Corp.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 14.3% of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aquantia Corp. -0.15% -0.23% 38.07% 47.86% 1.63% 49.71% Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated 1.58% 7.28% 4.4% 0.36% 9.83% 10.3%

For the past year Aquantia Corp. was more bullish than Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated.

Summary

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated beats Aquantia Corp. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Aquantia Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets advanced high-speed communication integrated circuits for Ethernet connectivity in the data center, enterprise infrastructure, and access markets worldwide. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, sells industrial equipment and other assets for the construction, agriculture, transportation, energy, mining, forestry, material handling, marine, and real estate industries through its unreserved auctions and online marketplaces. The company operates a network of auction locations that conduct live and unreserved auctions with on-site and online bidding. It also operates an online-only used equipment marketplace that facilitates the completion of sales through a settlement process. In addition, the company provides technology services, including software and technology solutions to auction companies to conduct live and online bidding; and value added services. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated primarily sells equipment to its customers through unreserved auctions at 45 auction sites in North America, Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, New Zealand, and Asia. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.