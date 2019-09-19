Aquantia Corp. (AQ) and International Money Express Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) Comparison side by side

This is a contrast between Aquantia Corp. (NYSE:AQ) and International Money Express Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) based on their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations. The two companies are Business Services and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aquantia Corp. 12 5.41 N/A -0.61 0.00 International Money Express Inc. 13 2.04 N/A -0.13 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Aquantia Corp. and International Money Express Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aquantia Corp. 0.00% -23.5% -18.9% International Money Express Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Aquantia Corp.’s Current Ratio is 4 while its Quick Ratio is 3.2. On the competitive side is, International Money Express Inc. which has a 1.5 Current Ratio and a 1.5 Quick Ratio. Aquantia Corp. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to International Money Express Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 66.2% of Aquantia Corp. shares are owned by institutional investors while 33.1% of International Money Express Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 3% of Aquantia Corp.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 65% are International Money Express Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aquantia Corp. -0.15% -0.23% 38.07% 47.86% 1.63% 49.71% International Money Express Inc. -3.42% -5.53% 14.19% 21.4% 40.79% 15.72%

For the past year Aquantia Corp.’s stock price has bigger growth than International Money Express Inc.

Summary

International Money Express Inc. beats Aquantia Corp. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Aquantia Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets advanced high-speed communication integrated circuits for Ethernet connectivity in the data center, enterprise infrastructure, and access markets worldwide. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.