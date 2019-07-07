Aquantia Corp. (AQ) and frontdoor inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) Contrasting side by side

Aquantia Corp. (NYSE:AQ) and frontdoor inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Business Services. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aquantia Corp. 10 4.31 N/A -0.61 0.00 frontdoor inc. 34 2.93 N/A 1.47 27.84

Table 1 highlights Aquantia Corp. and frontdoor inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aquantia Corp. 0.00% -23.5% -18.9% frontdoor inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Aquantia Corp. is 3.2 while its Current Ratio is 4. Meanwhile, frontdoor inc. has a Current Ratio of 1 while its Quick Ratio is 1. Aquantia Corp. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than frontdoor inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Aquantia Corp. and frontdoor inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aquantia Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 frontdoor inc. 0 1 4 2.80

On the other hand, frontdoor inc.’s potential downside is -6.00% and its consensus target price is $41.67.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Aquantia Corp. and frontdoor inc. are owned by institutional investors at 57.2% and 91.5% respectively. Insiders held 2.3% of Aquantia Corp. shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.1% of frontdoor inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aquantia Corp. 3.55% 40.48% 67.67% 32.45% 12.1% 53.14% frontdoor inc. 4.99% 18.09% 45.63% 83.08% 0% 53.29%

For the past year Aquantia Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than frontdoor inc.

Summary

frontdoor inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Aquantia Corp.

Aquantia Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets advanced high-speed communication integrated circuits for Ethernet connectivity in the data center, enterprise infrastructure, and access markets worldwide. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

frontdoor, inc. operates a home services platform that provides home service plans to homeowners in the United States. It provides services under the HSA, OneGuard, Landmark, and American Home Shield brand names. The company serves homeowners who require assistance with technical home repair issues by utilizing its network of pre-qualified professional contractor firms. The company was formerly known as AHS Holding Company, Inc. and changed its name to frontdoor, inc. in July 2018. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee. frontdoor, inc. is a subsidiary of ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc.