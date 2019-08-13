Aquantia Corp. (AQ) and ExlService Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Comparison side by side

Aquantia Corp. (NYSE:AQ) and ExlService Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) compete against each other in the Business Services sector. We will contrast them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aquantia Corp. 11 5.38 N/A -0.61 0.00 ExlService Holdings Inc. 62 2.45 N/A 1.38 49.70

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Aquantia Corp. and ExlService Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Aquantia Corp. and ExlService Holdings Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aquantia Corp. 0.00% -23.5% -18.9% ExlService Holdings Inc. 0.00% 8% 4.7%

Liquidity

Aquantia Corp.’s Current Ratio is 4 while its Quick Ratio is 3.2. On the competitive side is, ExlService Holdings Inc. which has a 3.4 Current Ratio and a 3.4 Quick Ratio. Aquantia Corp. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to ExlService Holdings Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Aquantia Corp. and ExlService Holdings Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aquantia Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 ExlService Holdings Inc. 0 1 2 2.67

ExlService Holdings Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $67.67 average price target and a -0.41% potential downside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 66.2% of Aquantia Corp. shares are owned by institutional investors while 94.5% of ExlService Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 3% of Aquantia Corp.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.1% of ExlService Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aquantia Corp. -0.15% -0.23% 38.07% 47.86% 1.63% 49.71% ExlService Holdings Inc. 5.15% 4.51% 12.72% 21.11% 15.89% 30.73%

For the past year Aquantia Corp. was more bullish than ExlService Holdings Inc.

Summary

ExlService Holdings Inc. beats Aquantia Corp. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Aquantia Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets advanced high-speed communication integrated circuits for Ethernet connectivity in the data center, enterprise infrastructure, and access markets worldwide. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

ExlService Holdings, Inc. provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Operations Management, and Analytics. The Operations Management segment offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services. This segment also provides BPM services related to the care management/population health, payment integrity, revenue optimization and customer engagement for the healthcare industry; BPM services related to business processes in corporate and leisure travel, such as reservations, customer service, fulfillment, and finance and accounting; and finance and accounting BPM services, including procure-to-pay, order-to-cash, hire-to-retire, record-to-report, regulatory reporting, financial planning and analysis, audit and assurance, and treasury and tax processes. In addition, this segment offers BPM services for banking and financial services industry comprising residential mortgage lending, retail banking and credit cards, commercial banking, and investment management; BPM services related to enhancing operating models, improving customer experience, reducing costs, shortening turnaround time, and simplifying compliance for clients; and industry-specific transformational services. The Analytics segment provides predictive and prescriptive analytics in the areas of customer acquisition and lifecycle management, risk underwriting and pricing, operational effectiveness, credit and operational risk monitoring and governance, regulatory reporting, and data management. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in New York, New York.