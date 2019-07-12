Aquantia Corp. (AQ) and ARC Document Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ARC) Comparison side by side

Both Aquantia Corp. (NYSE:AQ) and ARC Document Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ARC) compete on a level playing field in the Business Services industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aquantia Corp. 10 4.31 N/A -0.61 0.00 ARC Document Solutions Inc. 2 0.22 N/A 0.20 10.91

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Aquantia Corp. and ARC Document Solutions Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aquantia Corp. 0.00% -23.5% -18.9% ARC Document Solutions Inc. 0.00% -3.6% -1.5%

Liquidity

Aquantia Corp. has a Current Ratio of 4 and a Quick Ratio of 3.2. Competitively, ARC Document Solutions Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.4 and has 1.2 Quick Ratio. Aquantia Corp.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than ARC Document Solutions Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 57.2% of Aquantia Corp. shares and 60.9% of ARC Document Solutions Inc. shares. 2.3% are Aquantia Corp.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 4.9% of ARC Document Solutions Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aquantia Corp. 3.55% 40.48% 67.67% 32.45% 12.1% 53.14% ARC Document Solutions Inc. -3.15% -11.16% -11.16% -24.3% -4.02% 4.88%

For the past year Aquantia Corp. has stronger performance than ARC Document Solutions Inc.

Aquantia Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets advanced high-speed communication integrated circuits for Ethernet connectivity in the data center, enterprise infrastructure, and access markets worldwide. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.