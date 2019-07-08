AquaBounty Technologies Inc. (AQB)’s Financial Results Comparing With Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NASDAQ:NYMX)

AquaBounty Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) and Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NASDAQ:NYMX) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AquaBounty Technologies Inc. 2 406.03 N/A -0.77 0.00 Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation 2 552.62 N/A -0.18 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates AquaBounty Technologies Inc. and Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows AquaBounty Technologies Inc. and Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AquaBounty Technologies Inc. 0.00% -44.4% -37.2% Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation 0.00% -315.3% -223.3%

Liquidity

AquaBounty Technologies Inc. has a Current Ratio of 7.2 and a Quick Ratio of 7.1. Competitively, Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation’s Current Ratio is 7.5 and has 7.4 Quick Ratio. Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than AquaBounty Technologies Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

AquaBounty Technologies Inc. and Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 48.6% and 6.3%. Insiders owned roughly 1.2% of AquaBounty Technologies Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 5.2% are Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AquaBounty Technologies Inc. -8.33% -8.33% -13.64% -24% -30.57% 1.95% Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation -1.16% -4.76% -31.45% -17.07% -56.85% 29.77%

For the past year AquaBounty Technologies Inc. has weaker performance than Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation

Summary

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation beats AquaBounty Technologies Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops and markets products to enhance productivity in aquaculture. Its lead product is the AquAdvantage Salmon, a genetically modified animal for human consumption. The company was formerly known as Aqua Bounty Farms, Inc. and changed its name to AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. in June 2004. AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Maynard, Massachusetts. AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. is a subsidiary of Intrexon Corporation.

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of drugs for the aging population. It markets NicAlert and TobacAlert test strips that use urine or saliva to detect use of tobacco products. The company also offers AlzheimAlert, a proprietary urine assay that aids physicians in the diagnosis of AlzheimerÂ’s disease. Its lead drug candidate is Fexapotide Triflutate (NX-1207), which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of enlarged prostate or benign prostatic hyperplasia, as well as is in Phase II clinical trial for low grade localized prostate cancer. The company markets its products in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Nassau, The Bahamas.