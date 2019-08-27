AquaBounty Technologies Inc. (AQB)’s Financial Results Comparing With Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

AquaBounty Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) and Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AquaBounty Technologies Inc. 3 414.61 N/A -0.77 0.00 Novo Nordisk A/S 50 0.00 N/A 2.37 20.21

In table 1 we can see AquaBounty Technologies Inc. and Novo Nordisk A/S’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us AquaBounty Technologies Inc. and Novo Nordisk A/S’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AquaBounty Technologies Inc. 0.00% -44.4% -37.2% Novo Nordisk A/S 0.00% 78.3% 36%

Liquidity

AquaBounty Technologies Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.2 while its Quick Ratio is 7.2. On the competitive side is, Novo Nordisk A/S which has a 1 Current Ratio and a 0.7 Quick Ratio. AquaBounty Technologies Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Novo Nordisk A/S.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 57.7% of AquaBounty Technologies Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 9.8% of Novo Nordisk A/S are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 1.2% of AquaBounty Technologies Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 26.4% of Novo Nordisk A/S’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AquaBounty Technologies Inc. -1.75% 9.09% 50% 54.13% 17.48% 63.9% Novo Nordisk A/S -3.25% -6.99% -2.46% 1.85% -5.5% 4.02%

For the past year AquaBounty Technologies Inc. was more bullish than Novo Nordisk A/S.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Novo Nordisk A/S beats AquaBounty Technologies Inc.

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops and markets products to enhance productivity in aquaculture. Its lead product is the AquAdvantage Salmon, a genetically modified animal for human consumption. The company was formerly known as Aqua Bounty Farms, Inc. and changed its name to AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. in June 2004. AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Maynard, Massachusetts. AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. is a subsidiary of Intrexon Corporation.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes and Obesity Care segment provides insulins, GLP-1 analog, and oral anti-diabetic drugs, as well as other protein related products comprising glucagon, protein related delivery systems, and needles. The Biopharmaceuticals segment offers products in the areas of haemophilia care, growth hormone therapy, and hormone replacement therapy. The company markets and distributes its products through distributors and independent agents. Novo Nordisk A/S was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Bagsvaerd, Denmark.