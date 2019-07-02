AquaBounty Technologies Inc. (AQB)’s Financial Results Comparing With Mustang Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO)

AquaBounty Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) and Mustang Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AquaBounty Technologies Inc. 2 407.36 N/A -0.77 0.00 Mustang Bio Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -1.14 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of AquaBounty Technologies Inc. and Mustang Bio Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides AquaBounty Technologies Inc. and Mustang Bio Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AquaBounty Technologies Inc. 0.00% -44.4% -37.2% Mustang Bio Inc. 0.00% -65% -58.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of AquaBounty Technologies Inc. is 7.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 7.1. The Current Ratio of rival Mustang Bio Inc. is 6.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 6.3. AquaBounty Technologies Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Mustang Bio Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

AquaBounty Technologies Inc. and Mustang Bio Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 48.6% and 6.5%. About 1.2% of AquaBounty Technologies Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, Mustang Bio Inc. has 0.6% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AquaBounty Technologies Inc. -8.33% -8.33% -13.64% -24% -30.57% 1.95% Mustang Bio Inc. -2.92% 43.53% -10.74% -24.14% -52.44% 35.71%

For the past year AquaBounty Technologies Inc. was less bullish than Mustang Bio Inc.

Summary

AquaBounty Technologies Inc. beats Mustang Bio Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops and markets products to enhance productivity in aquaculture. Its lead product is the AquAdvantage Salmon, a genetically modified animal for human consumption. The company was formerly known as Aqua Bounty Farms, Inc. and changed its name to AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. in June 2004. AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Maynard, Massachusetts. AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. is a subsidiary of Intrexon Corporation.

Mustang Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel cancer immunotherapy products based on the chimeric antigen receptor engineered T cell technology. Its lead programs include MB-101 for the treatment of brain cancer that is in Phase I trials; and MB-102, a therapeutic agent in acute myeloid leukemia, which is in Phase I trials. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in New York, New York. Mustang Bio, Inc. is a subsidiary of Fortress Biotech, Inc.