AquaBounty Technologies Inc. (AQB)’s Financial Results Comparing With Krystal Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS)

AquaBounty Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) and Krystal Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AquaBounty Technologies Inc. 3 381.12 N/A -0.77 0.00 Krystal Biotech Inc. 35 0.00 N/A -1.04 0.00

Table 1 highlights AquaBounty Technologies Inc. and Krystal Biotech Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents AquaBounty Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) and Krystal Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AquaBounty Technologies Inc. 0.00% -44.4% -37.2% Krystal Biotech Inc. 0.00% -16% -15.5%

Liquidity

AquaBounty Technologies Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 7.2 and 7.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Krystal Biotech Inc. are 33.3 and 33.3 respectively. Krystal Biotech Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to AquaBounty Technologies Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for AquaBounty Technologies Inc. and Krystal Biotech Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AquaBounty Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Krystal Biotech Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Krystal Biotech Inc. has an average price target of $53.5, with potential upside of 20.60%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 57.7% of AquaBounty Technologies Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 39.1% of Krystal Biotech Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 1.2% of AquaBounty Technologies Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 32.99% of Krystal Biotech Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AquaBounty Technologies Inc. -1.75% 9.09% 50% 54.13% 17.48% 63.9% Krystal Biotech Inc. -0.48% 8.11% 48.27% 110.06% 207.26% 131.04%

For the past year AquaBounty Technologies Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Krystal Biotech Inc.

Summary

Krystal Biotech Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors AquaBounty Technologies Inc.

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops and markets products to enhance productivity in aquaculture. Its lead product is the AquAdvantage Salmon, a genetically modified animal for human consumption. The company was formerly known as Aqua Bounty Farms, Inc. and changed its name to AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. in June 2004. AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Maynard, Massachusetts. AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. is a subsidiary of Intrexon Corporation.

Krystal Biotech, Inc., a gene therapy company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from dermatological diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes KB103, which is in preclinical studies to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa, a genetic disease. It also develops KB104 that is in preclinical studies to treat Netherton syndrome, a severe form of ichthyosis, which is a family of genetic skin disorders. The company was formerly known as Krystal Biotech, LLC and changed its name to Krystal Biotech, Inc. in March 2017. Krystal Biotech, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.