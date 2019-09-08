AquaBounty Technologies Inc. (AQB)’s Financial Results Comparing With Kitov Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:KTOV)

AquaBounty Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) and Kitov Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:KTOV) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AquaBounty Technologies Inc. 3 391.49 N/A -0.77 0.00 Kitov Pharma Ltd 1 16.45 N/A -0.37 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of AquaBounty Technologies Inc. and Kitov Pharma Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AquaBounty Technologies Inc. 0.00% -44.4% -37.2% Kitov Pharma Ltd 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both AquaBounty Technologies Inc. and Kitov Pharma Ltd are owned by institutional investors at 57.7% and 20.28% respectively. 1.2% are AquaBounty Technologies Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AquaBounty Technologies Inc. -1.75% 9.09% 50% 54.13% 17.48% 63.9% Kitov Pharma Ltd 0.92% -9.65% -18.3% -31.91% -55.78% 29.98%

For the past year AquaBounty Technologies Inc. was more bullish than Kitov Pharma Ltd.

Summary

AquaBounty Technologies Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Kitov Pharma Ltd.

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops and markets products to enhance productivity in aquaculture. Its lead product is the AquAdvantage Salmon, a genetically modified animal for human consumption. The company was formerly known as Aqua Bounty Farms, Inc. and changed its name to AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. in June 2004. AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Maynard, Massachusetts. AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. is a subsidiary of Intrexon Corporation.

Kitov Pharmaceuticals Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a development stage biopharmaceutical company in Israel. It develops combination drugs for the simultaneous treatment of pain caused by osteoarthritis and hypertension. The companyÂ’s lead drug candidate is KIT-302, a fixed dosage combination product based on the generic drugs celecoxib and amlodipine besylate that has completed its Phase III clinical study. It is also developing NT219, a small molecule that targets two pathways involved in cancer drug resistance. Kitov Pharmaceuticals Holdings Ltd. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.