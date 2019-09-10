AquaBounty Technologies Inc. (AQB)’s Financial Results Comparing With Kitov Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:KTOV)

As Biotechnology businesses, AquaBounty Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) and Kitov Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:KTOV), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AquaBounty Technologies Inc. 3 412.34 N/A -0.77 0.00 Kitov Pharma Ltd 1 17.19 N/A -0.37 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates AquaBounty Technologies Inc. and Kitov Pharma Ltd’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us AquaBounty Technologies Inc. and Kitov Pharma Ltd’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AquaBounty Technologies Inc. 0.00% -44.4% -37.2% Kitov Pharma Ltd 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both AquaBounty Technologies Inc. and Kitov Pharma Ltd are owned by institutional investors at 57.7% and 20.28% respectively. 1.2% are AquaBounty Technologies Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AquaBounty Technologies Inc. -1.75% 9.09% 50% 54.13% 17.48% 63.9% Kitov Pharma Ltd 0.92% -9.65% -18.3% -31.91% -55.78% 29.98%

For the past year AquaBounty Technologies Inc. was more bullish than Kitov Pharma Ltd.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors AquaBounty Technologies Inc. beats Kitov Pharma Ltd.

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops and markets products to enhance productivity in aquaculture. Its lead product is the AquAdvantage Salmon, a genetically modified animal for human consumption. The company was formerly known as Aqua Bounty Farms, Inc. and changed its name to AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. in June 2004. AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Maynard, Massachusetts. AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. is a subsidiary of Intrexon Corporation.

Kitov Pharmaceuticals Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a development stage biopharmaceutical company in Israel. It develops combination drugs for the simultaneous treatment of pain caused by osteoarthritis and hypertension. The companyÂ’s lead drug candidate is KIT-302, a fixed dosage combination product based on the generic drugs celecoxib and amlodipine besylate that has completed its Phase III clinical study. It is also developing NT219, a small molecule that targets two pathways involved in cancer drug resistance. Kitov Pharmaceuticals Holdings Ltd. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.