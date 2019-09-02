AquaBounty Technologies Inc. (AQB)’s Financial Results Comparing With Kadmon Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KDMN)

AquaBounty Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) and Kadmon Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KDMN) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AquaBounty Technologies Inc. 3 374.93 N/A -0.77 0.00 Kadmon Holdings Inc. 2 375.98 N/A -0.31 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of AquaBounty Technologies Inc. and Kadmon Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us AquaBounty Technologies Inc. and Kadmon Holdings Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AquaBounty Technologies Inc. 0.00% -44.4% -37.2% Kadmon Holdings Inc. 0.00% -41.6% -18.2%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of AquaBounty Technologies Inc. is 7.2 while its Current Ratio is 7.2. Meanwhile, Kadmon Holdings Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.9 while its Quick Ratio is 3.9. AquaBounty Technologies Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Kadmon Holdings Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 57.7% of AquaBounty Technologies Inc. shares and 75.9% of Kadmon Holdings Inc. shares. AquaBounty Technologies Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.2%. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.43% of Kadmon Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AquaBounty Technologies Inc. -1.75% 9.09% 50% 54.13% 17.48% 63.9% Kadmon Holdings Inc. -0.76% 15.42% 12.93% 15.42% -21.79% 25.96%

For the past year AquaBounty Technologies Inc. has stronger performance than Kadmon Holdings Inc.

Summary

Kadmon Holdings Inc. beats AquaBounty Technologies Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops and markets products to enhance productivity in aquaculture. Its lead product is the AquAdvantage Salmon, a genetically modified animal for human consumption. The company was formerly known as Aqua Bounty Farms, Inc. and changed its name to AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. in June 2004. AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Maynard, Massachusetts. AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. is a subsidiary of Intrexon Corporation.

Kadmon Holdings, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics within autoimmune and fibrotic, oncology, and genetic diseases. The company markets and distributes a portfolio of branded generic ribavirin products for chronic hepatitis C virus infection; and distributes products in various therapeutic areas, including those indicated for the management of rare diseases. Its lead product candidates include KD025, a rho-associated coiled-coil kinase2 inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical studies for the treatment of autoimmune, fibrotic, and neurodegenerative diseases; Tesevatinib, an oral tyrosine kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical studies for use in the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer and glioblastoma, as well as for treating autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease; and KD034 that is used for the treatment of WilsonÂ’s disease, a genetic liver disease. Kadmon Holdings, Inc. has a strategic collaborations and license agreements with Symphony Evolution, Inc.; Nano Terra, Inc.; Dyax Corp.; Chiromics, LLC; VIVUS, Inc.; MeiraGTx Limited; AbbVie Inc.; Zydus Pharmaceuticals USA, Inc.; Jinghua Pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd.; and Camber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.