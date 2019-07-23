AquaBounty Technologies Inc. (AQB)’s Financial Results Comparing With Gritstone Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS)

As Biotechnology companies, AquaBounty Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) and Gritstone Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AquaBounty Technologies Inc. 3 451.00 N/A -0.77 0.00 Gritstone Oncology Inc. 12 139.83 N/A -2.25 0.00

Table 1 highlights AquaBounty Technologies Inc. and Gritstone Oncology Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us AquaBounty Technologies Inc. and Gritstone Oncology Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AquaBounty Technologies Inc. 0.00% -44.4% -37.2% Gritstone Oncology Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

AquaBounty Technologies Inc. has a Current Ratio of 7.2 and a Quick Ratio of 7.1. Competitively, Gritstone Oncology Inc.’s Current Ratio is 10.4 and has 10.4 Quick Ratio. Gritstone Oncology Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than AquaBounty Technologies Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for AquaBounty Technologies Inc. and Gritstone Oncology Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AquaBounty Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Gritstone Oncology Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively Gritstone Oncology Inc. has a consensus price target of $18.5, with potential upside of 86.49%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 48.6% of AquaBounty Technologies Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 57.9% of Gritstone Oncology Inc. are owned by institutional investors. AquaBounty Technologies Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.2%. Competitively, 7.27% are Gritstone Oncology Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AquaBounty Technologies Inc. -8.33% -8.33% -13.64% -24% -30.57% 1.95% Gritstone Oncology Inc. -1.87% -19.94% -8.15% -53.22% 0% -28.54%

For the past year AquaBounty Technologies Inc. has 1.95% stronger performance while Gritstone Oncology Inc. has -28.54% weaker performance.

Summary

Gritstone Oncology Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors AquaBounty Technologies Inc.

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops and markets products to enhance productivity in aquaculture. Its lead product is the AquAdvantage Salmon, a genetically modified animal for human consumption. The company was formerly known as Aqua Bounty Farms, Inc. and changed its name to AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. in June 2004. AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Maynard, Massachusetts. AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. is a subsidiary of Intrexon Corporation.

Gritstone Oncology Inc. is engaged in the discovery and development of cancer immunotherapies. The company focuses on developing tumor-specific neo-antigens-based therapies for non-small cell lung cancer. Gritstone Oncology Inc. has a strategic collaboration with bluebird bio, Inc. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in San Francisco, California with operations in Cambridge, Massachusetts.