AquaBounty Technologies Inc. (AQB)’s Financial Results Comparing With Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:FOMX)

Both AquaBounty Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) and Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:FOMX) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AquaBounty Technologies Inc. 3 400.92 N/A -0.77 0.00 Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 3 93.02 N/A -1.38 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of AquaBounty Technologies Inc. and Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AquaBounty Technologies Inc. 0.00% -44.4% -37.2% Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% -79.5% -68.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of AquaBounty Technologies Inc. are 7.2 and 7.2. Competitively, Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has 9 and 9 for Current and Quick Ratio. Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than AquaBounty Technologies Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

AquaBounty Technologies Inc. and Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AquaBounty Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0 0 4 3.00

Meanwhile, Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s consensus price target is $16.75, while its potential upside is 440.32%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 57.7% of AquaBounty Technologies Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 60.4% of Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. About 1.2% of AquaBounty Technologies Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.1% of Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AquaBounty Technologies Inc. -1.75% 9.09% 50% 54.13% 17.48% 63.9% Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 14.9% 1.7% -25.08% -33.43% -58.36% -33.43%

For the past year AquaBounty Technologies Inc. has 63.9% stronger performance while Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has -33.43% weaker performance.

Summary

AquaBounty Technologies Inc. beats Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. on 5 of the 8 factors.

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops and markets products to enhance productivity in aquaculture. Its lead product is the AquAdvantage Salmon, a genetically modified animal for human consumption. The company was formerly known as Aqua Bounty Farms, Inc. and changed its name to AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. in June 2004. AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Maynard, Massachusetts. AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. is a subsidiary of Intrexon Corporation.

Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes foam-based formulations primarily for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acne, moderate-to-severe papulo-pustular, rosacea, and other skin conditions in the United States, Germany, and France. Its lead product candidates include FMX101, a novel topical foam formulation of the antibiotic minocycline, which has completed a dose-ranging Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acne; and FMX102 that has completed a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of impetigo caused by methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus. The company is also developing FMX103, a version of its minocycline foam FMX101, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of rosacea; and FDX104 that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of chemotherapy-induced rash. Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has development and license agreements with Bayer HealthCare AG; Sebela Pharmaceuticals Inc.; Mylan N.V.; and Actavis Laboratories. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.