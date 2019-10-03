AquaBounty Technologies Inc. (AQB)’s Financial Results Comparing With Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV)

This is a contrast between AquaBounty Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) and Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AquaBounty Technologies Inc. 3 0.00 10.18M -0.77 0.00 Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. 30 0.00 3.16M -12.84 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AquaBounty Technologies Inc. 355,174,098.11% -44.4% -37.2% Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. 10,708,234.50% 0% 0%

Liquidity

AquaBounty Technologies Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.2 while its Quick Ratio is 7.2. On the competitive side is, Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. which has a 3.8 Current Ratio and a 3.8 Quick Ratio. AquaBounty Technologies Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both AquaBounty Technologies Inc. and Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 57.7% and 14.8% respectively. About 1.2% of AquaBounty Technologies Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.95% of Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AquaBounty Technologies Inc. -1.75% 9.09% 50% 54.13% 17.48% 63.9% Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. 14.37% 4.79% 96.86% 160.76% 153.72% 263.95%

For the past year AquaBounty Technologies Inc. has weaker performance than Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors AquaBounty Technologies Inc. beats Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops and markets products to enhance productivity in aquaculture. Its lead product is the AquAdvantage Salmon, a genetically modified animal for human consumption. The company was formerly known as Aqua Bounty Farms, Inc. and changed its name to AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. in June 2004. AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Maynard, Massachusetts. AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. is a subsidiary of Intrexon Corporation.