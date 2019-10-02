AquaBounty Technologies Inc. (AQB)’s Financial Results Comparing With Clearside Biomedical Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD)

AquaBounty Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) and Clearside Biomedical Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AquaBounty Technologies Inc. 3 0.00 10.18M -0.77 0.00 Clearside Biomedical Inc. 1 0.00 27.91M -2.52 0.00

In table 1 we can see AquaBounty Technologies Inc. and Clearside Biomedical Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows AquaBounty Technologies Inc. and Clearside Biomedical Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AquaBounty Technologies Inc. 352,602,957.99% -44.4% -37.2% Clearside Biomedical Inc. 3,508,926,326.38% -217% -136.6%

Liquidity

AquaBounty Technologies Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.2 while its Quick Ratio is 7.2. On the competitive side is, Clearside Biomedical Inc. which has a 3 Current Ratio and a 3 Quick Ratio. AquaBounty Technologies Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Clearside Biomedical Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

AquaBounty Technologies Inc. and Clearside Biomedical Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 57.7% and 29%. Insiders held 1.2% of AquaBounty Technologies Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.5% of Clearside Biomedical Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AquaBounty Technologies Inc. -1.75% 9.09% 50% 54.13% 17.48% 63.9% Clearside Biomedical Inc. 2.73% 8.65% -8.87% -3.42% -87.13% 5.61%

For the past year AquaBounty Technologies Inc. has stronger performance than Clearside Biomedical Inc.

Summary

AquaBounty Technologies Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Clearside Biomedical Inc.

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops and markets products to enhance productivity in aquaculture. Its lead product is the AquAdvantage Salmon, a genetically modified animal for human consumption. The company was formerly known as Aqua Bounty Farms, Inc. and changed its name to AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. in June 2004. AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Maynard, Massachusetts. AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. is a subsidiary of Intrexon Corporation.

Clearside Biomedical, Inc., a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, develops first-in-class drug therapies to treat blinding diseases of the eye. It is developing suprachoroidal injection of CLS-TA, a proprietary preservative-free formulation of the corticosteroid triamcinolone acetonide, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of macular edema associated with non-infectious uveitis; suprachoroidal injection of CLS-TA and a concomitant intravitreal injection of Eylea, an inhibitor of vascular endothelial growth factor that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion (RVO); and suprachoroidal injection of CLS-TA alone or together with intravitreal injection of Eylea that is in phase I/II clinical trial for diabetic macular edema (DME). The companyÂ’s pre-clinical development program for axitinib for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD). Clearside Biomedical, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. to develop compounds for suprachoroidal space injection that are designed to treat DME, wet AMD, and RVO, as well as to reduce elevated intraocular pressure associated with glaucoma for a sustained period of time. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia.