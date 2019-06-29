AquaBounty Technologies Inc. (AQB)’s Financial Results Comparing With Audentes Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLD)

This is a contrast between AquaBounty Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) and Audentes Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLD) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AquaBounty Technologies Inc. 2 406.03 N/A -0.77 0.00 Audentes Therapeutics Inc. 32 0.00 N/A -3.79 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of AquaBounty Technologies Inc. and Audentes Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides AquaBounty Technologies Inc. and Audentes Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AquaBounty Technologies Inc. 0.00% -44.4% -37.2% Audentes Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -40.8% -37.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of AquaBounty Technologies Inc. are 7.2 and 7.1 respectively. Its competitor Audentes Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 14.3 and its Quick Ratio is 14.3. Audentes Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than AquaBounty Technologies Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for AquaBounty Technologies Inc. and Audentes Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AquaBounty Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Audentes Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Audentes Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $48 average price target and a 26.78% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

AquaBounty Technologies Inc. and Audentes Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 48.6% and 0%. Insiders owned roughly 1.2% of AquaBounty Technologies Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Audentes Therapeutics Inc. has 1.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AquaBounty Technologies Inc. -8.33% -8.33% -13.64% -24% -30.57% 1.95% Audentes Therapeutics Inc. 1.16% -5.46% 61.44% 59.29% 9.29% 79.32%

For the past year AquaBounty Technologies Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Audentes Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Audentes Therapeutics Inc. beats AquaBounty Technologies Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops and markets products to enhance productivity in aquaculture. Its lead product is the AquAdvantage Salmon, a genetically modified animal for human consumption. The company was formerly known as Aqua Bounty Farms, Inc. and changed its name to AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. in June 2004. AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Maynard, Massachusetts. AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. is a subsidiary of Intrexon Corporation.

Audentes Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing gene therapy products for patients suffering from diseases caused by single gene defects in the United States. The company is developing AT132 for the treatment of X-linked myotubular myopathy; AT342 for the treatment of crigler-najjar syndrome type 1; AT982 for the treatment of pompe disease; and AT307 for the treatment of the CASQ2 subtype of catecholaminergic polymorphic ventricular tachycardia. Audentes Therapeutics, Inc. has a collaboration with the University of Pennsylvania for the treatment of Crigler-Najjar. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.