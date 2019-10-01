AquaBounty Technologies Inc. (AQB)’s Financial Results Comparing With Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN)

As Biotechnology businesses, AquaBounty Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) and Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AquaBounty Technologies Inc. 3 0.00 10.18M -0.77 0.00 Amarin Corporation plc 18 17.03 N/A -0.38 0.00

In table 1 we can see AquaBounty Technologies Inc. and Amarin Corporation plc’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us AquaBounty Technologies Inc. and Amarin Corporation plc’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AquaBounty Technologies Inc. 350,321,759.18% -44.4% -37.2% Amarin Corporation plc 0.00% -450.1% -39.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of AquaBounty Technologies Inc. are 7.2 and 7.2. Competitively, Amarin Corporation plc has 2.2 and 1.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. AquaBounty Technologies Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Amarin Corporation plc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for AquaBounty Technologies Inc. and Amarin Corporation plc can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AquaBounty Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Amarin Corporation plc 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Amarin Corporation plc’s potential upside is 105.20% and its average target price is $30.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both AquaBounty Technologies Inc. and Amarin Corporation plc are owned by institutional investors at 57.7% and 45.5% respectively. Insiders owned 1.2% of AquaBounty Technologies Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.8% of Amarin Corporation plc shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AquaBounty Technologies Inc. -1.75% 9.09% 50% 54.13% 17.48% 63.9% Amarin Corporation plc 0.11% -3.38% 6.11% 9.74% 658.78% 36.59%

For the past year AquaBounty Technologies Inc. was more bullish than Amarin Corporation plc.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors AquaBounty Technologies Inc. beats Amarin Corporation plc.

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops and markets products to enhance productivity in aquaculture. Its lead product is the AquAdvantage Salmon, a genetically modified animal for human consumption. The company was formerly known as Aqua Bounty Farms, Inc. and changed its name to AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. in June 2004. AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Maynard, Massachusetts. AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. is a subsidiary of Intrexon Corporation.

Amarin Corporation plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product is Vascepa, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid capsule, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia. It is also involved in developing Vascepa for the treatment of patients with high triglyceride levels who are also on statin therapy for elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol levels. Amarin Corporation plc sells its product principally to wholesalers and specialty pharmacy providers. The company was formerly known as Ethical Holdings plc and changed its name to Amarin Corporation plc in 1999. Amarin Corporation plc was founded in 1989 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.