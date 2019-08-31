AquaBounty Technologies Inc. (AQB)’s Financial Results Comparing With Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA)

AquaBounty Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) and Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AquaBounty Technologies Inc. 3 372.29 N/A -0.77 0.00 Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -1.89 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AquaBounty Technologies Inc. 0.00% -44.4% -37.2% Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -73.3% -57.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of AquaBounty Technologies Inc. are 7.2 and 7.2 respectively. Its competitor Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.8 and its Quick Ratio is 7.8. Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than AquaBounty Technologies Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AquaBounty Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $26 average target price and a 523.50% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

AquaBounty Technologies Inc. and Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 57.7% and 88.1%. 1.2% are AquaBounty Technologies Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 8.27% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AquaBounty Technologies Inc. -1.75% 9.09% 50% 54.13% 17.48% 63.9% Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.88% -9.11% -32.51% -45.76% -60.9% -24.95%

For the past year AquaBounty Technologies Inc. has 63.9% stronger performance while Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -24.95% weaker performance.

Summary

AquaBounty Technologies Inc. beats Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops and markets products to enhance productivity in aquaculture. Its lead product is the AquAdvantage Salmon, a genetically modified animal for human consumption. The company was formerly known as Aqua Bounty Farms, Inc. and changed its name to AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. in June 2004. AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Maynard, Massachusetts. AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. is a subsidiary of Intrexon Corporation.

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic, and kidney disorders in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes ALLN-177, an oral enzyme therapeutic for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria, a metabolic disorder commonly associated with kidney stones in adults. It is also involved in developing ALLN-346 for patients with hyperuricemia and moderate to severe chronic kidney diseases. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.