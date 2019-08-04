AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (AQB) Reaches $3.30 After 9.00% Up Move; Nanometrics (NANO) Had 3 Bullish Analysts

The stock of AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 10.00% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $3.3. About 166,993 shares traded. AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) has risen 17.48% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.48% the S&P500. Some Historical AQB News: 27/04/2018 – AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. Announces FDA Approval of First U.S. Facility for Commercial Production of AquAdvantage Salmon; 08/05/2018 – AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. Results for the quarter ended March 31, 2018; 08/03/2018 AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. Results for the year ended December 31, 2017; 08/05/2018 – AQUABOUNTY TECHNOLOGIES INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.21; 27/04/2018 – AQUABOUNTY TECHNOLOGIES INC – WITH FACILITY APPROVED, COMMERCIAL PRODUCTION OF AQUADVANTAGE SALMON AWAITS OFFICIAL LABELING GUIDELINES BY FDAThe move comes after 7 months positive chart setup for the $71.28 million company. It was reported on Aug, 4 by Barchart.com. We have $3.60 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:AQB worth $6.41M more.

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops and markets products to enhance productivity in aquaculture. The company has market cap of $71.28 million. The Company’s lead product is the AquAdvantage Salmon, a genetically modified animal for human consumption. It currently has negative earnings. The firm was formerly known as Aqua Bounty Farms, Inc. and changed its name to AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. in June 2004.

Analysts await AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $-0.13 EPS, up 40.91% or $0.09 from last year’s $-0.22 per share. After $-0.18 actual EPS reported by AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -27.78% EPS growth.

The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $30.83. About 246,900 shares traded. Nanometrics Incorporated (NASDAQ:NANO) has declined 13.55% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.55% the S&P500. Some Historical NANO News: 01/05/2018 – Nanometrics 1Q EPS 67c; 01/05/2018 – Nanometrics 1Q Rev $82.3M; 19/03/2018 – Nanometrics Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Nanometrics Sees 2Q Rev $82M-$90M; 14/03/2018 Jim Barnhart Joins Nanometrics as Senior Vice President of Operations; 01/05/2018 – Nanometrics Sees 2Q EPS 57c-EPS 74c; 21/04/2018 – DJ Nanometrics Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NANO); 17/04/2018 – Nanometrics Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Nanometrics Incorporated provides process control metrology and inspection systems for use primarily in the fabrication of semiconductors and other solid-state devices worldwide. The company has market cap of $765.46 million. It offers automated metrology systems that provide optical critical dimension, thin film metrology, and wafer stress for transistor and interconnect metrology applications; and integrated metrology systems that are installed onto wafer processing equipment to provide near real-time measurements. It has a 25.07 P/E ratio. The company's materials characterization products include systems that are used to monitor the physical, optical, electrical, and material characteristics of discrete electronic industry, opto-electronic, high brightness LEDs, solar photovoltaics, compound semiconductor, strained silicon, and silicon-on-insulator devices, including composition, crystal structure, layer thickness, dopant concentration, contamination, and electron mobility.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.07, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 15 investors sold Nanometrics Incorporated shares while 46 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 20.39 million shares or 0.52% less from 20.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dupont invested in 61,572 shares. Riverhead Capital Llc has 4,566 shares. Fmr accumulated 1.21M shares. Glenmede Trust Co Na, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 288 shares. Federated Investors Inc Pa owns 0.01% invested in Nanometrics Incorporated (NASDAQ:NANO) for 101,567 shares. Ls Inv Limited Liability has invested 0.01% in Nanometrics Incorporated (NASDAQ:NANO). Us Natl Bank De reported 0% stake. Hsbc Holdg Public Ltd Limited Liability Company, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 23,583 shares. Thrivent Fin For Lutherans reported 18,466 shares. 59,521 were accumulated by Robeco Institutional Asset Bv. Element Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company, a New York-based fund reported 8,620 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can invested in 0% or 31,487 shares. Northern Tru owns 324,837 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Hussman Strategic Advsrs Incorporated has invested 0.75% of its portfolio in Nanometrics Incorporated (NASDAQ:NANO). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement owns 0% invested in Nanometrics Incorporated (NASDAQ:NANO) for 23,298 shares.

