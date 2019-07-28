AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (AQB) Reaches $3.29 After 3.00% Down Move; Miura Global Management Has Lowered Netflix (NFLX) Holding By $7.01 Million

The stock of AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 4.08% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $3.29. About 307,138 shares traded or 64.10% up from the average. AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) has declined 30.57% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.00% the S&P500. Some Historical AQB News: 08/03/2018 AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. Results for the year ended December 31, 2017; 27/04/2018 – AQUABOUNTY TECHNOLOGIES INC – WITH FACILITY APPROVED, COMMERCIAL PRODUCTION OF AQUADVANTAGE SALMON AWAITS OFFICIAL LABELING GUIDELINES BY FDA; 27/04/2018 – AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. Announces FDA Approval of First U.S. Facility for Commercial Production of AquAdvantage Salmon; 08/05/2018 – AQUABOUNTY TECHNOLOGIES INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.21; 08/05/2018 – AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. Results for the quarter ended March 31, 2018The move comes after 6 months negative chart setup for the $71.06 million company. It was reported on Jul, 28 by Barchart.com. We have $3.19 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:AQB worth $2.13M less.

Miura Global Management Llc decreased Netflix Inc (NFLX) stake by 20.8% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Miura Global Management Llc sold 19,700 shares as Netflix Inc (NFLX)’s stock rose 0.92%. The Miura Global Management Llc holds 75,000 shares with $26.74M value, down from 94,700 last quarter. Netflix Inc now has $147.02 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.85% or $9.32 during the last trading session, reaching $335.78. About 10.33M shares traded or 53.94% up from the average. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has risen 8.05% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.62% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 01/05/2018 – EINHORN: HIS SHORT ON NETFLIX, LONG ON GM, WERE BIGGEST LOSERS; 16/04/2018 – NETFLIX EXECUTIVES CONCLUDE REMARKS; 16/05/2018 – CED Magazine: Survey: Netflix No. 1 Source for Streamed Programming, But Cable & Broadcast Content Still Key; 17/04/2018 – 04/17 The Cable – IMF, Goldman Sachs & Netflix; 16/04/2018 – CMO Today: Martin Sorrell Resigns; Starbucks Apologizes For Customers’ Arrest; Comcast and Netflix Tie-Up; 12/03/2018 – CORRECT: APPLE’S CUE SUGGESTS CO. WON’T BUY NETFLIX; 21/03/2018 – VPN.com Puts Netflix CEO Reed Hastings on Notice About Security Risks & VPN Ban; 14/03/2018 – Netflix is reportedly planning to make a weekly TV news show to rival CBS’ ’60 Minutes’; 05/03/2018 – Netflix hits new record high on UBS upgrade; 17/04/2018 – NETFLIX INC NFLX.O : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $330 FROM $266

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops and markets products to enhance productivity in aquaculture. The company has market cap of $71.06 million. The Company’s lead product is the AquAdvantage Salmon, a genetically modified animal for human consumption. It currently has negative earnings. The firm was formerly known as Aqua Bounty Farms, Inc. and changed its name to AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. in June 2004.

Analysts await AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $-0.13 EPS, up 40.91% or $0.09 from last year’s $-0.22 per share. After $-0.18 actual EPS reported by AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -27.78% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Apriem Advsr has 0.27% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Adi Capital Limited Liability Co owns 4,000 shares. Apg Asset Nv accumulated 630,825 shares. Valmark Advisers stated it has 570 shares. Qci Asset Mgmt accumulated 0% or 25 shares. Shelton Mngmt owns 14,782 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Scopus Asset Management LP has 170,000 shares for 1.78% of their portfolio. Baxter Bros Inc invested in 0.1% or 1,190 shares. Lourd Cap Ltd Liability Company stated it has 961 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Signalpoint Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp invested in 3,270 shares. Passport Cap Ltd Company owns 1.4% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 10,000 shares. Strs Ohio invested in 0.52% or 322,670 shares. Parkwood Lc holds 17,147 shares or 1.2% of its portfolio. First Tru reported 13,736 shares or 0.49% of all its holdings.

Among 12 analysts covering Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX), 9 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Netflix had 23 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of NFLX in report on Tuesday, April 16 with “Outperform” rating. The rating was maintained by Bank of America on Tuesday, March 26 with “Buy”. The rating was downgraded by Buckingham Research on Friday, March 8 to “Neutral”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 25 by Raymond James. The stock has “Buy” rating by Piper Jaffray on Thursday, March 7. The stock has “Buy” rating by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, June 19. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Wednesday, April 17 by Oppenheimer. The stock has “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Tuesday, March 19. The stock of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) earned “Buy” rating by Imperial Capital on Wednesday, March 20. The stock of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, April 17 by Buckingham Research.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $2.86 million activity. On Thursday, February 14 Sweeney Anne M sold $123,120 worth of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) or 342 shares.

