AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (AQB) Reaches $2.74 After 6.00% Down Move; Office Depot (ODP) Has 1.43 Sentiment

Office Depot Inc (ODP) investors sentiment decreased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.13, from 1.56 in 2018Q4. The ratio is negative, as 120 funds started new and increased stock positions, while 84 sold and reduced their equity positions in Office Depot Inc. The funds in our database now own: 481.25 million shares, up from 473.21 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Office Depot Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 3 to 3 for the same number . Sold All: 13 Reduced: 71 Increased: 84 New Position: 36.

The stock of AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 6.37% or $0.1865 during the last trading session, reaching $2.74. About 124,744 shares traded. AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) has risen 17.48% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.48% the S&P500.

The stock increased 2.40% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $1.28. About 4.76M shares traded. Office Depot, Inc. (ODP) has declined 19.37% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.37% the S&P500.

Aristotle Fund L.P. holds 58.27% of its portfolio in Office Depot, Inc. for 3.20 million shares. Towle & Co owns 12.32 million shares or 5.08% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Adirondack Research & Management Inc. has 2.92% invested in the company for 1.29 million shares. The Illinois-based Fairpointe Capital Llc has invested 2.71% in the stock. Amg Funds Llc, a Connecticut-based fund reported 262,211 shares.

Office Depot, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, supplies office services and products in North America. The company has market cap of $699.24 million. The firm operates in two divisions, North American Retail and North American Business Solutions. It has a 10.24 P/E ratio. It offers office supplies, technology products and solutions, business machines and related supplies, facilities products, and office furniture, as well as copy and print services.

