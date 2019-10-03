AquaBounty Technologies Inc. (AQB) and United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR) Comparing side by side

AquaBounty Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) and United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AquaBounty Technologies Inc. 3 0.00 10.18M -0.77 0.00 United Therapeutics Corporation 82 1.46 40.01M -3.47 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of AquaBounty Technologies Inc. and United Therapeutics Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us AquaBounty Technologies Inc. and United Therapeutics Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AquaBounty Technologies Inc. 352,602,957.99% -44.4% -37.2% United Therapeutics Corporation 48,816,495.85% -5.7% -4.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of AquaBounty Technologies Inc. is 7.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 7.2. The Current Ratio of rival United Therapeutics Corporation is 7.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 6.8. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than .

Analyst Ratings

AquaBounty Technologies Inc. and United Therapeutics Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AquaBounty Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 United Therapeutics Corporation 0 2 2 2.50

United Therapeutics Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $140.75 consensus target price and a 77.22% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both AquaBounty Technologies Inc. and United Therapeutics Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 57.7% and 0% respectively. Insiders owned 1.2% of AquaBounty Technologies Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.2% of United Therapeutics Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AquaBounty Technologies Inc. -1.75% 9.09% 50% 54.13% 17.48% 63.9% United Therapeutics Corporation 3.3% -3.42% -20.2% -31.76% -34.11% -27.24%

For the past year AquaBounty Technologies Inc. had bullish trend while United Therapeutics Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

United Therapeutics Corporation beats on 6 of the 10 factors AquaBounty Technologies Inc.

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops and markets products to enhance productivity in aquaculture. Its lead product is the AquAdvantage Salmon, a genetically modified animal for human consumption. The company was formerly known as Aqua Bounty Farms, Inc. and changed its name to AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. in June 2004. AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Maynard, Massachusetts. AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. is a subsidiary of Intrexon Corporation.