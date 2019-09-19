AquaBounty Technologies Inc. (AQB) and Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO) Comparison side by side

Both AquaBounty Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) and Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AquaBounty Technologies Inc. 3 403.66 N/A -0.77 0.00 Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. N/A 106.43 N/A -1.01 0.00

In table 1 we can see AquaBounty Technologies Inc. and Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AquaBounty Technologies Inc. 0.00% -44.4% -37.2% Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. 0.00% -95.7% -74.6%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of AquaBounty Technologies Inc. are 7.2 and 7.2 respectively. Its competitor Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.’s Current Ratio is 8.5 and its Quick Ratio is 8.5. Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than AquaBounty Technologies Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

AquaBounty Technologies Inc. and Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 57.7% and 10.9%. AquaBounty Technologies Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.2%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 5.9% of Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AquaBounty Technologies Inc. -1.75% 9.09% 50% 54.13% 17.48% 63.9% Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. 2.34% 2.63% -17.02% 9.24% -72.54% 18.22%

For the past year AquaBounty Technologies Inc. has stronger performance than Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors AquaBounty Technologies Inc. beats Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops and markets products to enhance productivity in aquaculture. Its lead product is the AquAdvantage Salmon, a genetically modified animal for human consumption. The company was formerly known as Aqua Bounty Farms, Inc. and changed its name to AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. in June 2004. AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Maynard, Massachusetts. AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. is a subsidiary of Intrexon Corporation.