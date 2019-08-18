AquaBounty Technologies Inc. (AQB) and Its Rivals Financial Results Comparison

We are comparing AquaBounty Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) and its competitors on their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

57.7% of AquaBounty Technologies Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.20% of all Biotechnology’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand AquaBounty Technologies Inc. has 1.2% of its shares owned by company insiders & an average of 8.45% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

Table 1 has AquaBounty Technologies Inc. and its peers’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AquaBounty Technologies Inc. 0.00% -44.40% -37.20% Industry Average 812.10% 105.95% 28.39%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares AquaBounty Technologies Inc. and its peers’ top-line revenue, net income and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio AquaBounty Technologies Inc. N/A 3 0.00 Industry Average 33.76M 4.16M 35.97

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for AquaBounty Technologies Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AquaBounty Technologies Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 1.14 1.83 2.67 2.84

AquaBounty Technologies Inc. presently has a consensus price target of $6.5, suggesting a potential upside of 111.04%. As a group, Biotechnology companies have a potential upside of 136.20%. The research analysts’ belief based on the data shown earlier is that AquaBounty Technologies Inc. is looking more favorable than its rivals.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of AquaBounty Technologies Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AquaBounty Technologies Inc. -1.75% 9.09% 50% 54.13% 17.48% 63.9% Industry Average 5.82% 9.20% 28.08% 41.63% 73.35% 54.83%

For the past year AquaBounty Technologies Inc. was more bullish than its rivals.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of AquaBounty Technologies Inc. are 7.2 and 7.2. Competitively, AquaBounty Technologies Inc.’s competitors have 7.07 and 6.86 for Current and Quick Ratio. AquaBounty Technologies Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than AquaBounty Technologies Inc.’s competitors.

Dividends

AquaBounty Technologies Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

AquaBounty Technologies Inc. beats on 3 of the 4 factors AquaBounty Technologies Inc.’s competitors.

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops and markets products to enhance productivity in aquaculture. Its lead product is the AquAdvantage Salmon, a genetically modified animal for human consumption. The company was formerly known as Aqua Bounty Farms, Inc. and changed its name to AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. in June 2004. AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Maynard, Massachusetts. AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. is a subsidiary of Intrexon Corporation.