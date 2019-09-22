AquaBounty Technologies Inc. (AQB) and Intellia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) Comparing side by side

AquaBounty Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) and Intellia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AquaBounty Technologies Inc. 3 380.40 N/A -0.77 0.00 Intellia Therapeutics Inc. 16 18.91 N/A -1.96 0.00

In table 1 we can see AquaBounty Technologies Inc. and Intellia Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AquaBounty Technologies Inc. 0.00% -44.4% -37.2% Intellia Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -31.7% -25.4%

Liquidity

AquaBounty Technologies Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 7.2 and 7.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Intellia Therapeutics Inc. are 7.7 and 7.7 respectively. Intellia Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to AquaBounty Technologies Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 57.7% of AquaBounty Technologies Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 82.8% of Intellia Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 1.2% of AquaBounty Technologies Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.1% of Intellia Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AquaBounty Technologies Inc. -1.75% 9.09% 50% 54.13% 17.48% 63.9% Intellia Therapeutics Inc. -0.82% 10.16% 25.17% 31.54% -29.82% 32.6%

For the past year AquaBounty Technologies Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Intellia Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Intellia Therapeutics Inc. beats AquaBounty Technologies Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops and markets products to enhance productivity in aquaculture. Its lead product is the AquAdvantage Salmon, a genetically modified animal for human consumption. The company was formerly known as Aqua Bounty Farms, Inc. and changed its name to AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. in June 2004. AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Maynard, Massachusetts. AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. is a subsidiary of Intrexon Corporation.

Intellia Therapeutics Inc., a gene editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics utilizing a biological tool known as the CRISPR/Cas9 system. The company develops in vivo programs focused on liver diseases, including transthyretin amyloidosis, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, hepatitis B virus, and inborn errors of metabolism programs. Its ex vivo pipeline includes proprietary and partnered programs focuses on chimeric antigen receptor T cells and hematopoietic stem cells. Intellia Therapeutics Inc. has collaboration agreement with Novartis Institutes for BioMedical Research, Inc.; Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; and Caribou Biosciences, Inc. The company was formerly known as AZRN, Inc. and changed its name to Intellia Therapeutics Inc. in July 2014. Intellia Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.