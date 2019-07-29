AquaBounty Technologies Inc. (AQB) and Global Cord Blood Corporation (NYSE:CO) Comparison side by side

AquaBounty Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) and Global Cord Blood Corporation (NYSE:CO) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AquaBounty Technologies Inc. 3 435.13 N/A -0.77 0.00 Global Cord Blood Corporation 6 0.00 N/A 0.27 24.01

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AquaBounty Technologies Inc. 0.00% -44.4% -37.2% Global Cord Blood Corporation 0.00% 7.2% 3.8%

Liquidity

AquaBounty Technologies Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 7.2 and 7.1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Global Cord Blood Corporation are 9.7 and 9.6 respectively. Global Cord Blood Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to AquaBounty Technologies Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both AquaBounty Technologies Inc. and Global Cord Blood Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 48.6% and 18.2% respectively. Insiders held 1.2% of AquaBounty Technologies Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 49.6% of Global Cord Blood Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AquaBounty Technologies Inc. -8.33% -8.33% -13.64% -24% -30.57% 1.95% Global Cord Blood Corporation -1.35% -7.19% -2.08% -2.37% -31.39% 2.02%

For the past year AquaBounty Technologies Inc. has weaker performance than Global Cord Blood Corporation

Summary

Global Cord Blood Corporation beats AquaBounty Technologies Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops and markets products to enhance productivity in aquaculture. Its lead product is the AquAdvantage Salmon, a genetically modified animal for human consumption. The company was formerly known as Aqua Bounty Farms, Inc. and changed its name to AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. in June 2004. AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Maynard, Massachusetts. AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. is a subsidiary of Intrexon Corporation.

Global Cord Blood Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides umbilical cord blood storage and ancillary services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers cord blood testing, processing, and storage services under the direction of subscribers; and tests, processes, and stores donated cord blood, as well as provides matching services. As of March 31, 2018, it had three operating cord blood banks in the Beijing municipality, the Guangdong province, and the Zhejiang province. The company was formerly known as China Cord Blood Corporation and changed its name to Global Cord Blood Corporation in March 2018. Global Cord Blood Corporation is based in Central, Hong Kong. Global Cord Blood Corporation is a subsidiary of Nanjing Ying Peng Hui Kang Medical Industry Investment Partnership (Limited Partnership).