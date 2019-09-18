AquaBounty Technologies Inc. (AQB) and Genfit SA (NASDAQ:GNFT) Comparing side by side

AquaBounty Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) and Genfit SA (NASDAQ:GNFT), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AquaBounty Technologies Inc. 3 392.71 N/A -0.77 0.00 Genfit SA 21 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

In table 1 we can see AquaBounty Technologies Inc. and Genfit SA’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents AquaBounty Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) and Genfit SA (NASDAQ:GNFT)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AquaBounty Technologies Inc. 0.00% -44.4% -37.2% Genfit SA 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for AquaBounty Technologies Inc. and Genfit SA.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AquaBounty Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Genfit SA 0 0 2 3.00

Genfit SA on the other hand boasts of a $56.5 consensus target price and a 218.13% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

AquaBounty Technologies Inc. and Genfit SA has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 57.7% and 0%. About 1.2% of AquaBounty Technologies Inc.’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AquaBounty Technologies Inc. -1.75% 9.09% 50% 54.13% 17.48% 63.9% Genfit SA -0.45% -12% -29.64% 0% 0% -20.97%

For the past year AquaBounty Technologies Inc. has 63.9% stronger performance while Genfit SA has -20.97% weaker performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Genfit SA beats AquaBounty Technologies Inc.

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops and markets products to enhance productivity in aquaculture. Its lead product is the AquAdvantage Salmon, a genetically modified animal for human consumption. The company was formerly known as Aqua Bounty Farms, Inc. and changed its name to AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. in June 2004. AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Maynard, Massachusetts. AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. is a subsidiary of Intrexon Corporation.