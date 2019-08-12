AquaBounty Technologies Inc. (AQB) and Fortress Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) Contrasting side by side

Both AquaBounty Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) and Fortress Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AquaBounty Technologies Inc. 3 451.55 N/A -0.77 0.00 Fortress Biotech Inc. 2 -3.22 N/A -1.21 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has AquaBounty Technologies Inc. and Fortress Biotech Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AquaBounty Technologies Inc. 0.00% -44.4% -37.2% Fortress Biotech Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

AquaBounty Technologies Inc. has a Current Ratio of 7.2 and a Quick Ratio of 7.2. Competitively, Fortress Biotech Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.8 and has 2.8 Quick Ratio. AquaBounty Technologies Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Fortress Biotech Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

AquaBounty Technologies Inc. and Fortress Biotech Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AquaBounty Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Fortress Biotech Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Fortress Biotech Inc. has a consensus price target of $11, with potential upside of 720.90%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both AquaBounty Technologies Inc. and Fortress Biotech Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 57.7% and 14% respectively. AquaBounty Technologies Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.2%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 13.8% of Fortress Biotech Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AquaBounty Technologies Inc. -1.75% 9.09% 50% 54.13% 17.48% 63.9% Fortress Biotech Inc. 2.24% -11.61% -12.74% -7.43% -37.44% 59.3%

For the past year AquaBounty Technologies Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Fortress Biotech Inc.

Summary

AquaBounty Technologies Inc. beats Fortress Biotech Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops and markets products to enhance productivity in aquaculture. Its lead product is the AquAdvantage Salmon, a genetically modified animal for human consumption. The company was formerly known as Aqua Bounty Farms, Inc. and changed its name to AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. in June 2004. AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Maynard, Massachusetts. AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. is a subsidiary of Intrexon Corporation.

Fortress Biotech, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in dermatology product sales, pharmaceutical, and biotechnology businesses in the United States. The company offers CNDO-109, a lysate that activates donor natural killer cells to treat cancer-related and other conditions; tramadol HCl, an intravenous formulation for moderate to moderately severe post-operative pain; CAEL-101 for AL amyloidosis; and CEVA101, which is in Phase II clinical study for severe traumatic brain injury in pediatric patients and adults. It also provides novel, non-chemotherapy, and immune-enhanced combination treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers; Uracil Topical Cream that is in Phase II to treat and prevent hand-foot syndrome; candidate CUTX-101, a copper histidinate injection for Menkes disease and related copper transport disorders; and novel agents for rare, neglected, or orphan disorders. In addition, the company is developing novel immunotherapies for the prevention and treatment of cancer and infectious disease; Targadox for severe acne; Luxamend, a wound cream; Ceracade, a skin emulsion; Chimeric Antigen Receptor that is in Phase I clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and brain cancer; and MB-101, which is in Phase I clinical trial for glioblastoma. Further, it offers full service retail brokerage and wealth management services to high net worth individual and institutional clients; investment banking, merger and acquisition, and advisory services to micro, small, and mid-cap high growth companies; trades in securities, such as making markets in micro and small-cap NASDAQ, and other exchange listed stocks; liquidity services in the United States Treasury marketplace; and tax preparation, fixed insurance sales, and licensed mortgage brokerage services. The company was formerly known as Coronado Biosciences, Inc. and changed its name to Fortress Biotech, Inc. in April 2015. Fortress Biotech, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in New York, New York.