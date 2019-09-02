AquaBounty Technologies Inc. (AQB) and Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Contrasting side by side

Both AquaBounty Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) and Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AquaBounty Technologies Inc. 3 374.93 N/A -0.77 0.00 Denali Therapeutics Inc. 21 12.70 N/A -0.56 0.00

In table 1 we can see AquaBounty Technologies Inc. and Denali Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AquaBounty Technologies Inc. 0.00% -44.4% -37.2% Denali Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -10.2% -8.4%

Liquidity

AquaBounty Technologies Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 7.2 and 7.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Denali Therapeutics Inc. are 11.6 and 11.6 respectively. Denali Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to AquaBounty Technologies Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown AquaBounty Technologies Inc. and Denali Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AquaBounty Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Denali Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

On the other hand, Denali Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 61.11% and its consensus target price is $29.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

AquaBounty Technologies Inc. and Denali Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 57.7% and 84.5%. About 1.2% of AquaBounty Technologies Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 0.1% are Denali Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AquaBounty Technologies Inc. -1.75% 9.09% 50% 54.13% 17.48% 63.9% Denali Therapeutics Inc. 3.14% 2.59% -10.33% 12.96% 71.35% 3.34%

For the past year AquaBounty Technologies Inc. has stronger performance than Denali Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Denali Therapeutics Inc. beats AquaBounty Technologies Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops and markets products to enhance productivity in aquaculture. Its lead product is the AquAdvantage Salmon, a genetically modified animal for human consumption. The company was formerly known as Aqua Bounty Farms, Inc. and changed its name to AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. in June 2004. AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Maynard, Massachusetts. AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. is a subsidiary of Intrexon Corporation.

Denali Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing therapeutics for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company's lead LRRK2 product candidates includes the DNL201, a small molecule inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trials, as well as DNL151, a small molecule inhibitor, which is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of Parkinson's disease. It is also developing therapeutics for the treatment of Parkinson's, dementia with Lewy bodies, and multiple system atrophy; amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and mucopolysaccharidosis type II patients. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company to develop and commercialize therapeutic product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases; and a strategic partnership with Lonza Pharma & Biotech to develop and produce biologic medicines for neurodegenerative diseases. The company was formerly known as SPR Pharma Inc. and changed its name to Denali Therapeutics Inc. in March 2015. Denali Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.