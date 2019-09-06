AquaBounty Technologies Inc. (AQB) and Cassava Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) Comparing side by side

AquaBounty Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) and Cassava Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AquaBounty Technologies Inc. 3 381.77 N/A -0.77 0.00 Cassava Sciences Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.58 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of AquaBounty Technologies Inc. and Cassava Sciences Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AquaBounty Technologies Inc. 0.00% -44.4% -37.2% Cassava Sciences Inc. 0.00% -34.5% -32.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of AquaBounty Technologies Inc. are 7.2 and 7.2. Competitively, Cassava Sciences Inc. has 21.4 and 21.4 for Current and Quick Ratio. Cassava Sciences Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than AquaBounty Technologies Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for AquaBounty Technologies Inc. and Cassava Sciences Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AquaBounty Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Cassava Sciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Cassava Sciences Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $3 consensus target price and a 117.39% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 57.7% of AquaBounty Technologies Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 37.8% of Cassava Sciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors. AquaBounty Technologies Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.2%. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.1% of Cassava Sciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AquaBounty Technologies Inc. -1.75% 9.09% 50% 54.13% 17.48% 63.9% Cassava Sciences Inc. -2.88% 8% 23.85% 17.39% -39.19% 58.82%

For the past year AquaBounty Technologies Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Cassava Sciences Inc.

Summary

Cassava Sciences Inc. beats AquaBounty Technologies Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops and markets products to enhance productivity in aquaculture. Its lead product is the AquAdvantage Salmon, a genetically modified animal for human consumption. The company was formerly known as Aqua Bounty Farms, Inc. and changed its name to AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. in June 2004. AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Maynard, Massachusetts. AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. is a subsidiary of Intrexon Corporation.