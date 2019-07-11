AquaBounty Technologies Inc. (AQB) and AzurRx BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AZRX) Comparison side by side

This is a contrast between AquaBounty Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) and AzurRx BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AZRX) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AquaBounty Technologies Inc. 2 419.26 N/A -0.77 0.00 AzurRx BioPharma Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.90 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for AquaBounty Technologies Inc. and AzurRx BioPharma Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AquaBounty Technologies Inc. 0.00% -44.4% -37.2% AzurRx BioPharma Inc. 0.00% -289% -163.9%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of AquaBounty Technologies Inc. is 7.1 while its Current Ratio is 7.2. Meanwhile, AzurRx BioPharma Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.6 while its Quick Ratio is 1.6. AquaBounty Technologies Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than AzurRx BioPharma Inc.

Analyst Ratings

AquaBounty Technologies Inc. and AzurRx BioPharma Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AquaBounty Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 AzurRx BioPharma Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

AzurRx BioPharma Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $7 consensus price target and a 438.46% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 48.6% of AquaBounty Technologies Inc. shares and 14.3% of AzurRx BioPharma Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 1.2% of AquaBounty Technologies Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 4.8% of AzurRx BioPharma Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AquaBounty Technologies Inc. -8.33% -8.33% -13.64% -24% -30.57% 1.95% AzurRx BioPharma Inc. -12.5% 3.8% 47.66% 3.37% -2.59% 109.31%

For the past year AquaBounty Technologies Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than AzurRx BioPharma Inc.

Summary

AquaBounty Technologies Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors AzurRx BioPharma Inc.

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops and markets products to enhance productivity in aquaculture. Its lead product is the AquAdvantage Salmon, a genetically modified animal for human consumption. The company was formerly known as Aqua Bounty Farms, Inc. and changed its name to AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. in June 2004. AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Maynard, Massachusetts. AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. is a subsidiary of Intrexon Corporation.

AzurRx BioPharma, Inc., a clinical development stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of non-systemic biologics for the treatment of patients with gastrointestinal disorders. Its product pipeline consists of two therapeutic proteins under development, including MS1819, an autologous yeast recombinant lipase, which is in Phase IIa trial for the treatment of exocrine pancreatic insufficiency associated with chronic pancreatitis and cystic fibrosis; and AZX1101, a recombinant b-lactamase combination of bacterial origin for the prevention of hospital-acquired infections, as well as antibiotic-associated diarrhea. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Brooklyn, New York.