AquaBounty Technologies Inc. (AQB) and Ardelyx Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) Contrasting side by side

AquaBounty Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) and Ardelyx Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AquaBounty Technologies Inc. 3 413.24 N/A -0.77 0.00 Ardelyx Inc. 3 803.85 N/A -1.68 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AquaBounty Technologies Inc. 0.00% -44.4% -37.2% Ardelyx Inc. 0.00% -78.4% -51.2%

Liquidity

7.2 and 7.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of AquaBounty Technologies Inc. Its rival Ardelyx Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 7.4 and 7.4 respectively. Ardelyx Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than AquaBounty Technologies Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 57.7% of AquaBounty Technologies Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 82.8% of Ardelyx Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% are AquaBounty Technologies Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, Ardelyx Inc. has 1.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AquaBounty Technologies Inc. -1.75% 9.09% 50% 54.13% 17.48% 63.9% Ardelyx Inc. 1.69% -12.36% -26.97% 14.76% -38.99% 34.64%

For the past year AquaBounty Technologies Inc. has stronger performance than Ardelyx Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors AquaBounty Technologies Inc. beats Ardelyx Inc.

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops and markets products to enhance productivity in aquaculture. Its lead product is the AquAdvantage Salmon, a genetically modified animal for human consumption. The company was formerly known as Aqua Bounty Farms, Inc. and changed its name to AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. in June 2004. AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Maynard, Massachusetts. AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. is a subsidiary of Intrexon Corporation.

Ardelyx, Inc. develops and sells therapeutics for the treatment of cardio renal and gastrointestinal diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is tenapanor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis. The company is also developing RDX7675, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of people with hyperkalemia; and RDX8940 in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with NASH and other gastrointestinal indications. Its drug candidates in the stages of research and development include RDX013 for the treatment of patients with hyperkalemia; RDX011 for the discovery and development of second-generation NHE3 inhibitors; and RDX023 for the discovery and development of gut-biased FXR agonists for the treatment of GI and inflammatory diseases. The company was formerly known as Nteryx, Inc. and changed its name to Ardelyx, Inc. in June 2008. Ardelyx, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.