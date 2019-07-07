AquaBounty Technologies Inc. (AQB) and Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) Comparing side by side

AquaBounty Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) and Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AquaBounty Technologies Inc. 2 406.03 N/A -0.77 0.00 Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. 8 79.82 N/A -2.21 0.00

Table 1 highlights AquaBounty Technologies Inc. and Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us AquaBounty Technologies Inc. and Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AquaBounty Technologies Inc. 0.00% -44.4% -37.2% Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. 0.00% -66.6% -59.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of AquaBounty Technologies Inc. is 7.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 7.1. The Current Ratio of rival Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. is 10.7 and its Quick Ratio is has 10.7. Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than AquaBounty Technologies Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for AquaBounty Technologies Inc. and Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AquaBounty Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the average target price of Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. is $14, which is potential 112.77% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 48.6% of AquaBounty Technologies Inc. shares and 67.4% of Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders owned 1.2% of AquaBounty Technologies Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 1% of Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AquaBounty Technologies Inc. -8.33% -8.33% -13.64% -24% -30.57% 1.95% Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. -0.58% -5.79% -13.54% -24.95% -33.5% -8.81%

For the past year AquaBounty Technologies Inc. has 1.95% stronger performance while Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. has -8.81% weaker performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors AquaBounty Technologies Inc. beats Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc.

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops and markets products to enhance productivity in aquaculture. Its lead product is the AquAdvantage Salmon, a genetically modified animal for human consumption. The company was formerly known as Aqua Bounty Farms, Inc. and changed its name to AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. in June 2004. AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Maynard, Massachusetts. AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. is a subsidiary of Intrexon Corporation.

Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops enzyme-based therapeutics in the field of amino acid metabolism to treat rare genetic diseases and cancer. Its human enzymes are designed to degrade specific amino acids in the blood. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate, AEB1102 is human Arginase I, engineered to reduce arginine levels to treat patients with Arginase I deficiency and patients with arginine-dependent solid tumors and hematological malignancies. Its pipeline of engineered human enzyme product candidates in preclinical development includes AEB3103, an enzyme that degrades the amino acids cysteine to target cancer to oxidative stress; AEB2109, an enzyme that degrades the amino acid methionine to target methionine dependent cancers; and AEB4104, an engineered human enzyme to treat another inborn errors of metabolism by degrading the amino acid homocysteine. The company was formerly known as Aeglea BioTherapeutics Holdings, LLC and changed its name to Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. in March 2015. Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.