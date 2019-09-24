AquaBounty Technologies Inc. (AQB) and 22nd Century Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) Comparison side by side

AquaBounty Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) and 22nd Century Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AquaBounty Technologies Inc. 3 370.82 N/A -0.77 0.00 22nd Century Group Inc. 2 11.18 N/A -0.10 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of AquaBounty Technologies Inc. and 22nd Century Group Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents AquaBounty Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) and 22nd Century Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AquaBounty Technologies Inc. 0.00% -44.4% -37.2% 22nd Century Group Inc. 0.00% -15.6% -14.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of AquaBounty Technologies Inc. are 7.2 and 7.2. Competitively, 22nd Century Group Inc. has 9.3 and 8.7 for Current and Quick Ratio. 22nd Century Group Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than AquaBounty Technologies Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both AquaBounty Technologies Inc. and 22nd Century Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 57.7% and 35% respectively. About 1.2% of AquaBounty Technologies Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.8% of 22nd Century Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AquaBounty Technologies Inc. -1.75% 9.09% 50% 54.13% 17.48% 63.9% 22nd Century Group Inc. -15.87% -19.7% -28.7% -31.76% -34.84% -36.14%

For the past year AquaBounty Technologies Inc. had bullish trend while 22nd Century Group Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

22nd Century Group Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors AquaBounty Technologies Inc.

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops and markets products to enhance productivity in aquaculture. Its lead product is the AquAdvantage Salmon, a genetically modified animal for human consumption. The company was formerly known as Aqua Bounty Farms, Inc. and changed its name to AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. in June 2004. AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Maynard, Massachusetts. AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. is a subsidiary of Intrexon Corporation.

22nd Century Group, Inc., a plant biotechnology company, provides technology that allows for the level of nicotine and other nicotinic alkaloids in tobacco plants to be decreased or increased through genetic engineering and plant breeding. It develops smoking cessation products and modified risk tobacco products for smokers who are unable or unwilling to quit smoking and who may be interested in cigarettes, which reduce exposure to nicotine or to certain tobacco smoke toxins and/or pose a lower health risk than conventional cigarettes. The companyÂ’s products include RED SUN and MAGIC regular and menthol cigarettes; and SPECTRUM government research cigarettes. It is also developing X-22, a prescription smoking cessation aid, which is a tobacco-based botanical medical product for use as a smoking cessation; and modified risk cigarettes, such as BRAND A, which has approximately 95% less nicotine than conventional tobacco cigarettes, as well as BRAND B cigarettes that contain low amount of tar per milligram of nicotine. 22nd Century Group, Inc. has a scientific collaboration with the University of Virginia; and a strategic partnership with Anandia Laboratories, Inc. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Clarence, New York.