Aqua Metals Inc. (AQMS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Avalon Holdings Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX)

As Waste Management businesses, Aqua Metals Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS) and Avalon Holdings Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aqua Metals Inc. 2 25.50 N/A -1.19 0.00 Avalon Holdings Corporation 3 0.15 N/A -0.31 0.00

In table 1 we can see Aqua Metals Inc. and Avalon Holdings Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Aqua Metals Inc. and Avalon Holdings Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aqua Metals Inc. 0.00% -75.6% -57.5% Avalon Holdings Corporation 0.00% 1.6% 0.9%

Volatility and Risk

Aqua Metals Inc. is 23.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.77 beta. Competitively, Avalon Holdings Corporation’s beta is 1.05 which is 5.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Aqua Metals Inc. is 2 while its Current Ratio is 2.2. Meanwhile, Avalon Holdings Corporation has a Current Ratio of 1 while its Quick Ratio is 0.9. Aqua Metals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Avalon Holdings Corporation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Aqua Metals Inc. and Avalon Holdings Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 30.2% and 12.3% respectively. 1% are Aqua Metals Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, Avalon Holdings Corporation has 32.67% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aqua Metals Inc. -21.24% -30.38% -17.07% -21.54% -36.05% 12.09% Avalon Holdings Corporation -7.7% -2.3% -13.51% -34.22% 6.63% -11.88%

For the past year Aqua Metals Inc. has 12.09% stronger performance while Avalon Holdings Corporation has -11.88% weaker performance.

Summary

Avalon Holdings Corporation beats Aqua Metals Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Avalon Holdings Corporation provides waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates through Waste Management Services, and Golf and Related Operations segments. The Waste Management Services segment offers hazardous and nonhazardous waste disposal brokerage and management services; and captive landfill management services, as well as engages in salt water injection well operations. This segment also provides turnkey services, including daily operations, facilities management, and management reporting; and sells construction mats. The Golf and Related Operations segment operates and manages three golf courses and related clubhouses, a hotel, and a travel agency. Its golf and country club facilities provide swimming pools, fitness centers, tennis courts, dining, and banquet and conference facilities, as well as spa services. The company also owns and operates hotel under the brand of The Avalon Inn, which provides various facilities, such as swimming pool, fitness center, rooms, restaurants, bars, banquet, and conference facilities, as well as adjoining tennis center. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Warren, Ohio.