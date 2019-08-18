Aqua Metals Inc. (AQMS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Advanced Disposal Services Inc. (NYSE:ADSW)

Both Aqua Metals Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS) and Advanced Disposal Services Inc. (NYSE:ADSW) compete on a level playing field in the Waste Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aqua Metals Inc. 2 23.55 N/A -1.19 0.00 Advanced Disposal Services Inc. 30 1.81 N/A 0.01 2312.14

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Aqua Metals Inc. and Advanced Disposal Services Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Aqua Metals Inc. and Advanced Disposal Services Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aqua Metals Inc. 0.00% -75.6% -57.5% Advanced Disposal Services Inc. 0.00% 0.1% 0%

Liquidity

Aqua Metals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.2 and a Quick Ratio of 2. Competitively, Advanced Disposal Services Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.6 and has 0.6 Quick Ratio. Aqua Metals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Advanced Disposal Services Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Aqua Metals Inc. and Advanced Disposal Services Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aqua Metals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Advanced Disposal Services Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the consensus target price of Advanced Disposal Services Inc. is $30.67, which is potential -5.63% downside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 29.1% of Aqua Metals Inc. shares and 0% of Advanced Disposal Services Inc. shares. Aqua Metals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.8%. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.8% of Advanced Disposal Services Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aqua Metals Inc. 1.6% 18.63% -20.75% -15.11% -35.47% 4.95% Advanced Disposal Services Inc. 0.19% 0.87% 0.22% 29.53% 32.56% 35.21%

For the past year Aqua Metals Inc. was less bullish than Advanced Disposal Services Inc.

Summary

Advanced Disposal Services Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Aqua Metals Inc.

Advanced Disposal Services, Inc. provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, and disposal services. It is involved in the curbside collection of residential refuse from small carts or containers into collection vehicles for transport to a disposal/recycling site. The company also supplies commercial and industrial customers with waste containers; rents or sells compactors to large waste generators; and provides roll-off containers, as well as waste collection, transportation, and disposal services to construction and demolition sites. In addition, it offers landfill disposal services; and manages or operates recycling facilities that collect, process, and sell old corrugated cardboard, old newspaper, mixed paper, aluminum, glass, and other materials, as well as provides customer services. Further, the company engages in trucking activities; and landfill gas-to-energy operations at municipal solid waste landfills, as well as manages third-party owned landfills. It serves approximately 2.8 million residential customers; 200,000 commercial and industrial customers; and 800 municipalities in the Southeast, Midwest, and Eastern regions of the United States, as well as the Commonwealth of the Bahamas. The company was formerly known as ADS Waste Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Advanced Disposal Services, Inc. in January 2016. Advanced Disposal Services, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Ponte Vedra, Florida.