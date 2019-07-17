Aqua Metals, Inc. (AQMS) EPS Estimated At $-0.14; Horseman Capital Management LTD Cut By $800,000 Its Abbvie (ABBV) Position

Horseman Capital Management Ltd decreased Abbvie Inc (ABBV) stake by 47.62% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Horseman Capital Management Ltd sold 10,000 shares as Abbvie Inc (ABBV)’s stock declined 2.49%. The Horseman Capital Management Ltd holds 11,000 shares with $886,000 value, down from 21,000 last quarter. Abbvie Inc now has $101.00 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.21% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $68.32. About 10.16M shares traded or 12.82% up from the average. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 25.60% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.03% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 26/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC ABBV.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $7.66 TO $7.76; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – UNDER TERMS OF AGREEMENT, BIOGEN AND SAMSUNG BIOEPIS WILL MAKE ROYALTY PAYMENTS TO ABBVIE; 22/03/2018 – AbbVie Announces Results from Phase 2 Study Evaluating Rovalpituzumab Tesirine (Rova-T) for Third-Line Treatment of Patients with DLL3-Expressing Relapsed/Refractory Small Cell Lung Cancer; 25/04/2018 – Shire willing to back $64 bln Takeda bid but market signals doubts; 26/04/2018 – AbbVie’s Blockbuster Humira Resilient as Drugmaker Seeks New Hit; 22/03/2018 – ABBVIE INC – ROVA-T DEMONSTRATED SINGLE AGENT RESPONSES IN ADVANCED SCLC PATIENTS; 06/04/2018 – Incyte’s new immunotherapy drug epacadostat failed to work in conjunction with Merck’s blockbuster melanoma drug Keytruda; 16/04/2018 – Dynavax Reports Interim Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Patients with Advanced Squamous Cell; 19/04/2018 – Good news for $GLPG $GILD $ABBV is that FDA sees thrombosis as a unique issue with $INCY $LLY baricitinib and not seen with other JAKi; 05/04/2018 – $21B or bust! AbbVie ensures its blockbuster US marathon on Humira will run into 2023 $ABBV

Analysts expect Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS) to report $-0.14 EPS on August, 14.They anticipate $0.19 EPS change or 57.58% from last quarter’s $-0.33 EPS. After having $-0.16 EPS previously, Aqua Metals, Inc.’s analysts see -12.50% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $1.88. About 362,825 shares traded. Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS) has declined 36.05% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.48% the S&P500. Some Historical AQMS News: 02/05/2018 – Aqua Metals and Kanen Wealth Management Reach Agreement to Strengthen Company’s Board and Management Team; 27/03/2018 – Aqua Metals, Inc. Announces Plans for CEO Succession and Process for Board Refreshment; 19/04/2018 – Aqua Metals Files Definitive Proxy Materials and Mails Letter to Stockholders; 26/04/2018 – AQUA METALS – REACHED AGREEMENT WITH JOHNSON CONTROLS TO EXTEND TIMELINES OF EQUIPMENT SUPPLY AGREEMENT BY ONE YEAR; 19/04/2018 – DJ Aqua Metals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AQMS); 25/04/2018 – DAVID KANEN SAYS ON APRIL 23, KANEN WEALTH MANAGEMENT HAS ADDED SUSHIL KAPOOR TO SLATE OF NOMINEES FOR ELECTION TO AQUA METALS BOARD – SEC FILING; 23/04/2018 – Aqua Metals Announces Executive Management Succession and Bd Enhancement; 27/03/2018 – AQUA METALS IMPLEMENTS TRANSITION OF CEO, CHAIR STEPHEN CLARKE; 09/05/2018 – Aqua Metals 1Q Loss $7.53M; 27/03/2018 – AQUA METALS REPORTS PLANS FOR CEO SUCCESSION

Investors sentiment is 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 73 investors sold ABBV shares while 627 reduced holdings. only 134 funds opened positions while 450 raised stakes. 962.74 million shares or 3.37% less from 996.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rhenman And Prns Asset Ab stated it has 0.57% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Brinker Capital has invested 0.09% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Piedmont Invest Advsrs reported 210,036 shares. Livingston Grp Asset Com (Operating As Southport Management) holds 0.38% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 10,667 shares. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Limited holds 0.1% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 20,083 shares. Arrow Financial reported 0.18% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Brown Brothers Harriman & invested 0.04% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Indiana-based Walter Keenan Financial Consulting Mi Adv has invested 0.95% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Stearns Financial Ser Grp Inc invested in 0.2% or 13,131 shares. Foyston Gordon And Payne holds 12,200 shares. Of Vermont, Vermont-based fund reported 202,337 shares. Sei invested in 186,890 shares. Aviance Cap Management Limited Liability holds 905 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Burney Commerce owns 105,176 shares or 0.53% of their US portfolio. Morgan Stanley invested in 9.03M shares or 0.21% of the stock.

Analysts await AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $2.21 EPS, up 10.50% or $0.21 from last year’s $2 per share. ABBV’s profit will be $3.27 billion for 7.73 P/E if the $2.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.14 actual EPS reported by AbbVie Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.27% EPS growth.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $6.65 million activity. $2.05M worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) was bought by CHASE WILLIAM J on Wednesday, June 26. The insider AUSTIN ROXANNE S bought 11,500 shares worth $776,250. Shares for $504,750 were bought by RAPP EDWARD J on Wednesday, June 26.

Among 3 analysts covering AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. AbbVie had 10 analyst reports since January 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, March 13 by Piper Jaffray. Piper Jaffray maintained the shares of ABBV in report on Thursday, February 21 with “Hold” rating. BMO Capital Markets upgraded AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) rating on Monday, April 29. BMO Capital Markets has “Market Perform” rating and $7900 target. The firm has “Neutral” rating by UBS given on Wednesday, January 23.

