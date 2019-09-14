Aqua Metals Inc. (AQMS) and Republic Services Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Contrasting side by side

We are contrasting Aqua Metals Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS) and Republic Services Inc. (NYSE:RSG) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Waste Management companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aqua Metals Inc. 2 26.70 N/A -1.19 0.00 Republic Services Inc. 84 2.68 N/A 3.17 27.97

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aqua Metals Inc. 0.00% -75.6% -57.5% Republic Services Inc. 0.00% 13.1% 4.8%

Risk and Volatility

A 0.97 beta means Aqua Metals Inc.’s volatility is 3.00% less than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Republic Services Inc. on the other hand, has 0.51 beta which makes it 49.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Aqua Metals Inc. is 2.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2. The Current Ratio of rival Republic Services Inc. is 0.4 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.4. Aqua Metals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Republic Services Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Aqua Metals Inc. and Republic Services Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aqua Metals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Republic Services Inc. 0 3 0 2.00

Competitively the consensus target price of Republic Services Inc. is $87, which is potential 2.18% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Aqua Metals Inc. and Republic Services Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 29.1% and 96.5%. Insiders held 0.8% of Aqua Metals Inc. shares. Comparatively, Republic Services Inc. has 0.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aqua Metals Inc. 1.6% 18.63% -20.75% -15.11% -35.47% 4.95% Republic Services Inc. 2.25% 2.34% 8.08% 15.79% 23.9% 22.97%

For the past year Aqua Metals Inc. has weaker performance than Republic Services Inc.

Summary

Republic Services Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Aqua Metals Inc.

Republic Services, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for commercial, industrial, municipal, and residential customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The companyÂ’s collection services include curbside collection of waste; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors. It is also involved in the processing and sale of old corrugated cardboard, old newspapers, aluminum, glass, and other materials; and provision of landfill services. As of December 31, 2016, the company operated through 333 collection operations, 204 transfer stations, 192 active landfills, 64 recycling centers, and 10 salt water disposal wells, as well as 7 treatment, recovery, and disposal facilities in 39 states and Puerto Rico. It also operates 71 landfill gas and renewable energy projects. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.